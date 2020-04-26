Wonderful World: Discover Taxco









By Tom Sawyer

Welcome tourists! In this edition, we have to talk about a colonial city in our neighboring country of Mexico. It is considered a magical town because of the beauty in its architecture and tourist attractions. We are talking about Taxco, Mexico. It was founded in 1529 and it has a little over 50,000 inhabitants.

The city’s official name is Taxco de Alarcon. The word “taxco” comes from Nahuatl and means “place where you play ball”. In 1990, a group of 72 blocks in the city, which includes multiple buildings of historical value built between the 17th and 19th centuries, was named heritage of the nation.

Round-trip flights from Kansas to Taxco have an average cost of $500. It is worth noting there are no direct flights to Taxco, which means you will have to arrive to Mexico City and from there, travel either by bus or by renting a car. Mexico City is located 2.5 hours away from Taxco. The best way to get around the city is by foot, but another great option is to use the taxi service. All taxis are old Volkswagen Beetle, or famously known in Mexico as “vochos”, which makes them picturesque and they also have drivers who mostly serve as guides to tell you much of the history of the most iconic monuments in the city. Lodging in the city is cheap since the average cost in a 3-star hotel is $35 per night and in a 5-star hotel is $60 per night. The gastronomy of Taxco is varied, but I recommend you try the chivo (goat) barbeque, which is shredded goat meat and bathed in a red sauce made with different spices and chilies. You should also try the famous pink mole of Taxco, which is a mole with a base of rose petals, white chocolate, walnuts, among other ingredients and it is used to accompany different presentations of chicken either in full piece, shredded, enchiladas, and many other forms. The average cost of a full meal is $7 with dessert included.

The places you should not miss during your next visit to the city of Taxco are:









*Tianguis de Plata: here you will find a huge variety of artisans who carry out exceptional work with silver. The city of Taxco is world famous precisely for the great work of silver, having its golden age as a silver exporter of its mines in the 18th century, but currently it is the ideal city in Mexico if you want to buy products of this precious metal. Here you can find a wide variety of accessories to wear it, from rings, earrings, and bracelets to boots with silver tips, bundles with silver threads and much more.

*Museo de la Platería: in this museum you can learn about the process made for the management of silver found in nature. In this way, you will be able to understand and value even more the cost behind the products made with said material and how it looks before it is processed.

*Pozos Azules de Atzala: it is a natural water park. These wonderful natural pools are located just half an hour from the city and look like something out of a fairy tale. These pools are surrounded by turquoise water that runs and falls through its various natural waterfalls. Here you can, in addition to taking a refreshing swim, climb the large natural rock walls that surround the pools, jump from the various zip lines found here, walk from the heights through the different suspension bridges that cross from one side to the other, make some sensational postcards of you and/or your family, and much more.

*Monumental de Cristo Statue: located on top of the Atachi hill. This 5-meter-high statue with another 5-meter base is relatively new since it was built in 2002, but the most interesting thing is the point where it was erected, since it is undoubtedly the most important viewpoint of the city. If you want to take some photos of the whole city, this is the ideal place to do it. The statue of Christ turns towards the city and finds his arms outstretched as a sign of ensuring the safety and tranquility of all.

Without more for the moment, I say goodbye not before wishing you are in good health. Remember to stay home until the pandemic ends and you can finally enjoy all the trips you want. Greetings!

Conoce Taxco

Bienvenidos turistas, en esta edición nos toca hablar de una ciudad colonial de nuestro país vecino México. Es considerada como pueblo mágico por la belleza en su arquitectura y atracciones: nos referimos a Taxco, México. Su fundación se hizo en el año de 1529 y cuenta con poco más de 50 mil habitantes.

El nombre oficial de la ciudad es Taxco de Alarcón. La palabra Taxco proviene del náhuatl y significa “lugar donde se juega el juego de pelota”. En el año de 1990 fue nombrada patrimonio de la nación a un conjunto de 72 manzanas que incluyen múltiples edificios de valor histórico construidos entre el siglo XVII y XIX.

Los vuelos redondos de Kansas a Taxco tienen un costo promedio de $500. Cabe destacar que no existen vuelos directos hasta Taxco, por lo que tendrás que llegar a Ciudad de México y de ahí trasladarse ya sea en autobús o rentando un automóvil. La Ciudad de México se encuentra a 2 hrs y media de distancia de Taxco. La mejor manera de moverse por toda la ciudad es a pie, pero otra gran opción para hacerlo es en sus taxis, los cuales todos son antiguos Volkswagen Beettle o famosamente conocidos en México como “Vochos” lo que los hace muy pintorescos y que además cuentan con choferes que en su mayoría sirven de guías para indicarte gran parte de la historia de los monumentos más icónicos de la ciudad. El hospedaje en la ciudad es económico ya que el costo promedio de una habitación en un hotel 3 estrellas es de $35 la noche y en un hotel 5 estrellas es de $60 la noche. La gastronomía de Taxco es muy variada, pero te recomiendo pruebes la barbacoa de chivo, la cual es carne de chivo deshebrada y bañada en una salsa roja hecha con distintas especias y chiles; el famoso mole rosa de Taxco, el cual es un mole a base de pétalos de rosa, chocolate blanco, nueces, entre otros ingredientes y sirve para acompañar distintas presentaciones de pollo ya sea en pieza completa, deshebrado, en enchiladas, y muchas otra formas. El costo promedio de una comida completa es de $7 con postre incluido.

Los sitios que no deberás dejar de conocer en tu próxima visita por la ciudad de Taxco son los siguientes:

*Tianguis de Plata: aquí encontrarás una enorme variedad de artesanos que desarrollan un trabajo excepcional con la plata. La ciudad de Taxco es mundialmente famosa justamente por el trabajo tan grandioso de la plata, teniendo su época dorada como exportador de plata de sus minas en el siglo XVIII, pero actualmente es la ciudad ideal en México si deseas comprar productos de este metal precioso de color plateado. Aquí podrás encontrar una gran variedad de accesorios para poder lucirlo, desde anillos, aretes, esclavas hasta botas con puntas de plata, fajos con hilos de plata y mucho más.

*Museo de la Platería: en este museo podrás descubrir todo el proceso que se hace para el manejo de este componente químico encontrado en la naturaleza. De esta manera podrás entender y valorar aún más el por qué del costo de cada uno de los productos que se realizan con dicho material y el cómo luce antes de ser procesado.

*Pozas Azules de Atzala: se trata de un parque acuático natural. Estas maravillosas pozas se encuentran a tan solo media hora de la ciudad y parecen sacadas de un cuento de hadas. Estas pozas están rodeadas de agua color turquesa que corre y cae por sus diversas cascadas naturales. Aquí podrás, además de darte un refrescante baño, escalar las grandes paredes naturales de roca que rodean las pozas, tirarte desde las diversas tirolesas que aquí se encuentran, recorrer desde las alturas a través de los distintos puentes colgantes que atraviesan de un lado a otro, realizar unas sensacionales postales tuyas y/o de tu familia y mucho más.

*Estatua Monumental de Cristo: se encuentra en la cima del cerro de Atachi. Esta estatua de 5 metros de altura y otros 5 metros de base es relativamente nueva ya que fue construida en el año de 2002, pero lo más interesante es el punto en donde fue erigida, ya que es sin lugar a dudas es el más importante mirador de la ciudad. Si deseas tomar unas postales de la ciudad completa este es el sitio ideal para hacerlo. La estatua de Cristo voltea hacia la ciudad y se encuentra con los brazos extendidos en señal de velar por la seguridad y tranquilidad de todos.

Sin más por el momento me despido no sin antes desearles se encuentren con una excelente salud. Recuerda quedarte en casa hasta que la pandemia termine y puedas por fin disfrutar de todos esos viajes que tanto deseas, saludos.