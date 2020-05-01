U.S. citizens married to immigrants might not qualify for stimulus checks









By Roberta Pardo

Some U.S. citizens will not receive stimulus checks from the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 21, multiple media outlets reported that U.S. citizens married to immigrants without Social Security numbers are blocked from receiving the payments.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, about 1.2 million immigrants are married to U.S. citizens. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has said that only married couples in which both partners have valid Social Security numbers will receive the stimulus checks. That excludes legal immigrants who use an Individual Taxpayer Identification number to file their taxes.

On April 24, a lawsuit was filed against the Trump administration over this issue. Filed in Chicago by a man identified only by the pseudonym “John Doe,” the lawsuit alleges the U.S. government discriminated against Doe “based solely on whom he chose to marry,” according to The Hill.

The lawsuit targets President Trump, Acting Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Under the CARES act, individuals earning less than $75,000 annually are eligible to receive checks of $1,200 and up to $500 additional aid for their children under the age of 16. Couples who have filed joint tax returns could receive $2,400, if their combined income totaled less than $150,000. However, both partners are required to have a Social Security number for either partner to receive any aid, according to the lawsuit.

The suit also states that Doe’s children are excluded because one parent is an immigrant. That means the rule is excluding Doe from a $2,200 check for himself and his children.

“That’s money he could use to feed his kids and pay his bills,” Vivian Khalaf, an immigration attorney representing Doe in the case, told NBC News. “The person suffering here is the U.S. citizen — not the person who doesn’t have the Social Security number.”

According to the IRS, taxpayers who are citizens and file separately from their immigrant spouses who do not have a Social Security number will receive their half of the payment. Couples who have not filed their tax returns for 2019 still have the chance to file separately to get the stimulus check, experts advise.

The filing deadline has been extended to July 15.









Ciudadanos casados con inmigrantes podrían no calificar para recibir cheques de estímulo

Algunos ciudadanos estadounidenses no recibirán los cheques de estímulo del gobierno federal durante la pandemia del coronavirus.

El 21 de abril, multiples medios de comunicación reportaron que ciudadanos estadounidenses casados con inmigrantes sin números de Seguro Social no pueden recibir los pagos.

Según el Instituto de Política de Migración, aproximadamente 1.2 millones de inmigrantes están casados con ciudadanos estadounidenses. El Servicio de Impuestos Internos (IRS, por sus siglas en inglés) ha dicho que sólo las parejas casadas en las que ambos socios tienen números de Seguro Social válidos recibirán los cheques de estímulo. Eso excluye a los inmigrantes legales que usan un número de identificación de contribuyente individual para presentar sus impuestos.

El 24 de abril, se presentó una demanda contra la administración Trump por este tema. Presentada en Chicago por un hombre identificado sólo por el seudónimo “John Doe”, la demanda alega que el gobierno de Estados Unidos discriminó a Doe “basándose únicamente en con quién eligió casarse”, según The Hill.

La demanda está dirigida contra el presidente Trump, el secretario del Tesoro interino Steve Mnuchin y el líder de la mayoría del Senado, Mitch McConnell.

Según la ley CARES, las personas que ganan menos de $75,000 al año son elegibles para recibir cheques de $1,200 y hasta $ 500 de ayuda adicional para sus hijos menores de 16 años. Las parejas que presentaron declaraciones de impuestos conjuntas podrían recibir $2,400, si su ingreso combinado totalizara menos de $150,000. Sin embargo, se requiere que ambas personas tengan un número de Seguro Social para que cualquiera de ellos reciba cualquier ayuda, según la demanda.

La demanda también establece que los hijos de Doe están excluidos porque uno de los padres es inmigrante. Eso significa que la regla excluye a Doe de un cheque de $2,200 para él y sus hijos.

“Ese es dinero que él podría usar para alimentar a sus hijos y pagar sus cuentas”, dijo a NBC News Vivian Khalaf, una abogada de inmigración que representa a Doe en el caso. “La persona que sufre aquí es el ciudadano estadounidense, no la persona que no tiene el número de Seguro Social”.

Según la IRS, los contribuyentes que son ciudadanos y presentan una declaración por separado de sus cónyuges inmigrantes que no tienen un número de Seguro Social recibirán la mitad del pago. Las parejas que no han presentado sus declaraciones de impuestos para 2019 aún tienen la oportunidad de presentarlas por separado para obtener el cheque de estímulo, aconsejan los expertos.

El plazo para hacer las declaraciones de impuestos se ha extendido hasta el 15 de julio.