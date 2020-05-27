Johnson County Department of Health and Environment offers drive-thru COVID-19 testing for Johnson County residents on May 29









Johnson County, Kansas residents over the age of 18, with or without symptoms of coronavirus, can get a free COVID-19 test on Friday, May 29 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies run out, at the College Boulevard Activity Center, 11031 S. Valley Road in Olathe.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (JCDHE) is offering the drive-thru testing clinic on a first-come, first-served basis. Residents should bring a driver’s license, but it’s not required to be tested, and be in line no later than 1 p.m. Traffic should enter the testing clinic off of Lone Elm Road and 107th Street and follow the signs.

“By testing a wide range of people, with and without symptoms, we can find out who in the community is infected with COVID-19 and put appropriate protective measures in place to stop transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, director of the department.

Those who arrive for testing should remain in their vehicles with the windows rolled up until it’s time for their test. Testing involves using a swab to take a sample from inside the nose.

This is the department’s fifth community testing event and is part of the county’s overall strategy to broadly test Johnson County residents. More information about the county’s testing efforts can be found at www.jocogov.org/coronavirus.

Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente del Condado de Johnson ofrece sitio de pruebas de COVID-19 drive thru para residentes del condado el 29 de mayo’

Los residentes mayores de 18 años del Condado de Johnson, Kansas, con o sin síntomas de coronavirus, pueden obtener una prueba de COVID-19 gratis el viernes, 29 de mayo, desde las 9 a.m. hasta las 2 p.m., o hasta que se acaben las pruebas, en el College Boulevard Activity Center, 11031 S. Valley Road en Olathe.

El Departamento de Salud y Medio Ambiente del Condado de Johnson (JCDHE, por sus siglas en inglés) está ofreciendo una clínica de pruebas drive thru por orden de llegada. Los residentes deben traer una licencia de conducir, pero no es necesario para hacerse la prueba, y deben estar en línea antes de la 1 p.m. El tráfico debe ingresar a la clínica de pruebas en Lone Elm Road y 107th Street y seguir las indicaciones.

“Al hacer pruebas a un grupo variado de personas, con o sin síntomas, podemos descubrir quién en la comunidad está infectado con COVID-19 y poner medidas de protección apropiadas para detener la transmisión del virus”, dijo el Dr. Sanmi Areola, director del departamento.

Los que lleguen para la prueba deben permanecer en sus vehículos con las ventanas enrolladas hasta el momento de su prueba. La prueba implica usar un hisopo para tomar una muestra del interior de la nariz.

Este es el quinto evento de pruebas comunitarias del departamento y es parte de la estrategia general del condado para evaluar ampliamente a los residentes del condado de Johnson. Puede encontrar más información sobre los esfuerzos de prueba del condado en www.jocogov.org/coronavirus.