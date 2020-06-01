Davids goes virtual to reach community leaders, area residents









By Tere Siqueira

The coronavirus is not only changing how voting is done; it also is changing how campaigning is done.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids is trying to adapt to the changing nature of campaigning. Toward that end, Davids, who represents Kansas’ 3rd District in Congress, hosted a virtual meet-and-greet event on May 19.

Representatives from the League of Women Voters of Kansas, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Hispanic Caucus, leaders of the Latin community and Kansas City area residents were among those who participated in the Zoom meeting. During the call, Davids encouraged citizens to follow the November elections. She also raised awareness about the issues voters would face regarding COVID-19.

“I think what we saw in the elections in Wisconsin just recently was a stark a wake-up call for a lot of people,” the Democrat said. “When we saw the Wisconsin … (elections), we saw an opportunity to get more people the opportunity to vote … (by) mail. But when people do it in person, they can do it in an environment that is safe and healthy, but without putting (up) too many barriers.”

With several states preparing for the coronavirus to last through the fall, turnout for the November elections will likely depend on how states roll out new programs and how much they invest in ensuring every vote is counted. Therefore, states’ priorities should be focused on three key strategies, Davids said: expanding mail-in voting, increasing election transparency, and offering safer and fairer in-person voting opportunities.

“It’s amazing to see how folks get together when things get harder,” she added. “Right now, we are going to see the resilience that comes for generations. That comes from people that have to fight for every step to achieve what they … (want) to see.”

___________________________________________________________________

Davids se presenta en forma virtual para llegar a los líderes de la comunidad y residentes del área

El coronavirus no sólo está cambiando la forma de votar, sino también la forma de hacer campañas.

La representante de EE.UU. Sharice Davids está tratando de adaptarse a la naturaleza cambiante de las campañas. Con este fin, Davids, que representa al 3er Distrito de Kansas en el Congreso, organizó un evento virtual el 19 de mayo.

Representantes de la Liga de Mujeres Votantes de Kansas, el Comité de la Campaña del Congreso Demócrata, el Caucus Hispano, líderes de la comunidad latina y residentes del área de Kansas City estuvieron entre los que participaron en la reunión del Zoom. Durante la convocatoria, Davids alentó a los ciudadanos a involucrarse en las elecciones de noviembre. También concienció sobre los problemas que los votantes enfrentarían en relación con el COVID-19.

“Creo que lo que vimos en las elecciones en Wisconsin hace poco fue una dura llamada de atención para mucha gente», dijo la demócrata. «Cuando vimos las elecciones de Wisconsin … vimos una oportunidad de conseguir que más gente tenga la oportunidad de votar por correo. Pero incluso cuando la gente lo haga en persona, pueda hacerlo en un ambiente seguro y saludable, pero sin poner demasiadas barreras.”

Con varios estados preparándose para que el coronavirus dure hasta el otoño, la participación en las elecciones de noviembre probablemente dependerá de cómo los estados desplieguen nuevos programas y cuánto inviertan para asegurar que cada voto sea contado. Por lo tanto, las prioridades de los estados deben centrarse en tres estrategias clave, dijo Davids: ampliar la votación por correo, aumentar la transparencia de las elecciones y ofrecer oportunidades de voto presenciales más seguras y justas.

«Es asombroso ver cómo la gente se reúne cuando las cosas se ponen más difíciles», añadió. «En este momento, vamos a ver la resistencia que viene por generaciones. Lo que viene de personas que han tenido que luchar por cada paso para lograr los resultados que quieren ver.