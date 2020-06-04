Longtime KCMO resident “Beto” Lopez dies at 49









By Roberta Pardo

Roberto Carlos Lopez, affectionally known as “Beto,” died May 12 at age 49.

Born in 1971 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, Roberto and his family settled in Kansas City, Missouri’s Westside neighborhood shortly after his birth. Here, he attended K-12 school and college, graduating in 1995 from Rockhurst University.

Lopez worked as a counselor for the League of United Latin American Citizens National Education Service Center, AT&T and T-Mobile, among other companies. In 2002, he met Michelle Ramirez in Chicago. They began dating and moved to Texas in 2008. Three years later, they got married in McAllen, Texas. Their daughter, Iliana Sofia, was born in 2012.

In 2013, Lopez and his family moved back to Kansas City, Missouri. In 2017, he began working with New York Life, where he found his niche.

“Roberto was always outgoing, friendly, Roberto was always outgoing, friendly, willing to help others, and had a unique way of navigating families through the planning and implementation process for their future – whether it was with investment/retirement/educational accounts or life insurance, he wanted to make sure that families were prepared,” it reads in the obituary put out by the family.

Lopez’s love for his family guided his life. He loved his wife and adored his daughter.

“(Iliana Sofia) was the sparkle of his eyes,” the official obituary reads. “Iliana softened Roberto with her birth and had a way of wrapping him around her finger to get him to do anything for her.”

Lopez’s visitation was held Monday (June 1) at McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown and he was laid to rest at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a contribution to Iliana Sofia’s 529 College Savings Plan. Please visit Ugift529.com and enter in Iliana’s unique code: B2P-L48.

“Beto” López muere a los 49 años

Roberto Carlos López, conocido cariñosamente como “Beto”, murió el 12 de mayo a los 49 años.

Nacido en 1971 en Monterrey, Nuevo León, México, Roberto y su familia se establecieron en el vecindario Westside de Kansas City, Missouri, poco después de su nacimiento. Aquí, asistió a la escuela en todos los niveles y a la universidad, graduándose en 1995 de la Universidad Rockhurst.

López trabajó como consejero del Centro Nacional de Servicios Educativos de la Liga de Ciudadanos Latinoamericanos Unidos, AT&T y T-Mobile, entre otras compañías. En 2002, conoció a Michelle Ramírez en Chicago. Comenzaron a salir y se mudaron a Texas en 2008. Tres años después, se casaron en McAllen, Texas. Su hija, Iliana Sofía, nació en 2012.

En 2013, López y su familia regresaron a Kansas City, Missouri. En 2017, comenzó a trabajar con New York Life, donde encontró su nicho.

“Roberto siempre fue extrovertido, amigable, dispuesto a ayudar a los demás y tenía una forma única de guiar a las familias a través del proceso de planificación e implementación para su futuro, ya sea con inversión/jubilación/cuentas educativas o seguro de vida, quería asegurarse de que las familias estuvieran preparadas”, se lee en el obituario publicado por la familia.

El amor de López por su familia guió su vida. Amaba a su esposa y adoraba a su hija.

“(Iliana Sofía) era la luz de sus ojos”, se lee en el obituario oficial. “Iliana suavizó a Roberto con su nacimiento y tuvo una forma de envolverlo alrededor de su dedo para que hiciera cualquier cosa por ella”.

El velorio de López se llevó a cabo el lunes (1 de junio) en McGilley Memorial Chapel-Midtown y fue enterrado en el cementerio Mount Calvary en Kansas City, Kansas. En lugar de flores, la familia agradecería una contribución al Plan 529 de Ahorros Universitarios de Iliana Sofía. Visite Ugift529.com e ingrese el código único de Iliana: B2P-L48.