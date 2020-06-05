New COVID-19 vaccines emerging









By Chara

Health companies around the world continue working toward developing an effective treatment against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In the United States, Eli Lilly and Co. is working on the first human trials of an antibody therapy designed to treat COVID-19. The results will be known at the end of June.

According to CNN, the first COVID-19 patients being treated with the therapy are hospitalized at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine. Researchers expect to see a positive outcome and have a treatment ready for the fall.

The treatment was created by efforts between Eli Lilly and AbCellera, a company based in Canada.

In addition, Russia claims it has an approved anti-influenza drug to treat COVID-19, called Avifavir, developed by the Russian Direct Investment Fund and ChemRar Group. According to the Russian Health Ministry, Avifavir is a generic version of the Japanese drug Avigan.

The Russian Health Ministry claims the medication stops the virus from reproducing. Moreover, trials of Avifavir have shown it can shorten the recovery times from patients with COVID-19.

“Avifavir is not only the first antiviral drug registered against (the) coronavirus in Russia, but it is also perhaps the most promising antiCOVID-19 drug in the world,” Kirill Dmitriev, Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO, was quoted by Bloomberg.com as saying. “It was developed and tested in clinical trials in Russia in an unprecedentedly short period of time, enabling Avifavir to become the first registered drug based on Favipiravir in the world.”

Nuevas vacunas para el COVID-19 en proceso

Las compañías de salud de todo el mundo continúan trabajando para desarrollar un tratamiento efectivo contra el nuevo coronavirus (COVID-19).

En Estados Unidos, Eli Lilly y Co. está trabajando en los primeros ensayos en humanos de una terapia con anticuerpos diseñada para tratar COVID-19. Los resultados se conocerán a finales de junio.

Según CNN, los primeros pacientes con COVID-19 tratados con la terapia son hospitalizados en la Facultad de Medicina Grossman de la Universidad de Nueva York. Los investigadores esperan ver un resultado positivo y tener un tratamiento listo para el otoño.

El tratamiento fue creado por los esfuerzos entre Eli Lilly y AbCellera, una empresa con sede en Canadá.

Además, Rusia afirma que tiene un medicamento contra la influenza aprobado para tratar el COVID-19, llamado Avifavir, desarrollado por el Fondo de Inversión Directa de Rusia y el Grupo ChemRar. Según el Ministerio de Salud ruso, Avifavir es una versión genérica del medicamento japonés Avigan.

El Ministerio de Salud de Rusia afirma que el medicamento detiene la reproducción del virus. Además, los ensayos de Avifavir han demostrado que puede acortar los tiempos de recuperación de pacientes con COVID-19.

“Avifavir no sólo es el primer medicamento antiviral registrada contra el coronavirus en Rusia, sino que también es quizás el fármaco antiCOVID-19 más prometedor del mundo”, dijo Kirill Dmitriev, CEO de Russian Direct Investment Fund, según lo cita Bloomberg.com. “Fue desarrollado y probado en ensayos clínicos en Rusia en un período de tiempo sin precedentes, permitiendo que Avifavir se convierta en el primer medicamento registrado basado en Favipiravir en el mundo”.