Hablando con Jessica Piedra: Renew DACA Now!









We are anxiously awaiting the fate of the DACA program. Don’t wait until it is too late!

Before the end of June, the Supreme Court will decide if the cancellation of DACA in 2017 was lawful or not. It is possible that the government will accept new DACA applications again. Or they could decide that the government should stop receiving even renewal applications. It is even possible that they decide not to decide now, due to so many DACA recipients working in the healthcare field.

Don’t risk your future. The head of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has said he is ready to deport DACA recipients if their protection is cancelled by the Supreme Court. We have seen them go after young people aggressively in court and even detain them when their DACA has expired.

Take action to renew your DACA work permit now if it expires through 2021. Then, you will be safe to work on pushing your friends and family to vote in November.

A more permanent solution would be the DREAM and Promise Act. It passed the House of Representatives where friends of immigrants hold the majority. Unfortunately, it did not get a vote in the Senate. Realistically, I do not expect this bill to pass until after the 2020 election.

The national organizations are recommending that DACA recipients renew now. The USCIS currently is processing the applications in the order they expire, so filing early is not cutting off time on the work cards. We have phone appointments available immediately. Call today to schedule at 816-895-6363.

_______________________________________________________________________

¡Renueve DACA ahora!

Estamos esperando ansiosamente el destino del programa DACA. ¡No esperes hasta que sea demasiado tarde!

Antes de finales de junio, la Corte Suprema decidirá si la cancelación de DACA en 2017 fue legal o no. Es posible que el gobierno acepte nuevas solicitudes de DACA nuevamente. O podrían decidir que el gobierno debería dejar de recibir solicitudes de renovación. Incluso es posible que decidan no decidir ahora, debido a que tantos beneficiarios de DACA trabajan en el campo de la salud.

No arriesgues tu futuro. El jefe del Servicio de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas (ICE) ha dicho que está listo para deportar a los beneficiarios de DACA si la Corte Suprema cancela su protección. Los hemos visto ir tras los jóvenes agresivamente en la corte e incluso detenerlos cuando su DACA ha expirado.

Tome medidas para renovar su permiso de trabajo de DACA ahora si expira hasta 2021. Luego, estará seguro de trabajar para presionar a sus amigos y familiares a votar en noviembre.

Una solución más permanente sería el DREAM and Promise Act. Pasó la Cámara de Representantes donde los amigos de los inmigrantes tienen la mayoría. Lamentablemente, no obtuvo voto en el Senado. Siendo realistas, no espero que este proyecto de ley se apruebe hasta después de las elecciones de 2020.

Las organizaciones nacionales recomiendan que los beneficiarios de DACA renueven ahora. Actualmente, el USCIS está procesando las solicitudes en el orden en que caducan, por lo que la presentación anticipada no reduce el tiempo en las tarjetas de trabajo. Tenemos citas telefónicas disponibles de inmediato. Llame hoy para programar al 816-895-6363.