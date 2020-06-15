Volume 40 Issue 24 • 06/11/20 – 06/17/20

In this issue
- ICE detention center using disinfectant that causes bleeding
- WHO encourages people to keep wearing face masks
- A third of Americans engaged in risky cleaning behaviors, CDC survey finds
Photo Cortesy by John Hanna AP Governor Kelly on Tuesday announced Executive Order #20-06 to temporarily prohibit evictions and foreclosures across the state in an effort
Commentary by Tere Siqueira In the Digital Age, when most information is easily accessible online, many people might think a college education is no longer
By Tom Sawyer Welcome tourists! In this edition we have to talk about the second most populated and the largest city in Argentina. We are
By Angie Baldelomar Carlota Halpern has been a part of Kansas City, Missouri Mayor Quinton Lucas’ team since his time as a councilman. Halpern left
Pumas en cuarentena Un segundo jugador del primer equipo de los Pumas dio positivo al coronavirus. La directiva felina dijo en un comunicado que
Commentary by Tere Siqueira Although the coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing up, we all need to stay safe and stay home as much
Unified Government officials announced that as of Monday, June 8 at 12:01 a.m., the County is now in Phase 3 of the Ad Astra Re-Opening
By Jorge Ramos WHEN IT COMES TO DEATH, MEXICANS HAVE DEEPLY INGRAINED TRADITIONS. MIAMI, Florida — Making burial arrangements for Basilio Juárez Pinzón in the