How to help children with the middle school-to-high school transition









Commentary by Tere Siqueira

The transition from middle school to high school is among the most challenging times in a child’s development. And during this coronavirus pandemic-induced quarantine, this shift can seem even more overwhelming to children.

Fortunately, there are several ways parents can assist their children through this process. Some helpful ways include the following:

*Prepare a ceremony at home: Unfortunately, many kids are not getting to mark the transition from middle school to high school because of the pandemic. By creating a personal ritual to mark this significant transition, children will feel that, even amid a pandemic, they can find closure and meaning for this important milestone.

*Communicate with them: Ask them how they are feeling, be empathetic and try to incorporate what they are missing into your family’s routine. Mental health experts believe it is important to communicate with your children to let them know their progress and hard work have not gone unnoticed, so praise them on their accomplishments to keep them feeling motivated.

*Take advantage of the summer: Many freshmen struggle to keep up with high school’s rigorous academic demands. Summer offers the perfect time to cram in some learning opportunities. Take time to work with your soon-to-be high schoolers on developing skills that will help them manage their new schedules and more demanding teachers. Find someone who is already in high school to give them tips on how best to succeed at meeting their new challenges. You also can enroll them in a summer online class to help them be more prepared.

*Nourish mindful goal-setting: The uncertainty of the future is one of the biggest challenges in life, particularly during a quarantine like this. But setting goals can help children reduce the anxiety from uncertainty. You can do this by creating a vision board to help them focus on their goals. Another way is by helping them establish long-term plans and encouraging them to work on small tasks to help them accomplish their large ones.

*Take care of yourself: Although establishing structure is important to help keep consistency and maintain a sense of control for everyone, remember that not everything will go according to plan. This is a difficult time for everyone, so it is normal to feel stressed. That is why parents must make time for their self-care and rejuvenation. Finding your own space and working on yourself will make everyone else at home feel much more relaxed.

____________________________________________________________________

¿Cómo ayudar a los niños con la transición a la preparatoria?

La transición a la escuela preparatoria es uno de los momentos más difíciles en el desarrollo de un niño y durante esta cuarentena inducida por una pandemia de coronavirus, este cambio puede parecer aún más abrumador para los niños.

Afortunadamente, hay varias formas en que los padres pueden ayudar a sus hijos a través de este proceso. Algunas formas útiles incluyen las siguientes:

* Prepare una ceremonia en casa: Desafortunadamente, muchos niños no lograron marcar la transición a la escuela preparatoria debido a la pandemia. Al crear un ritual personal para marcar esta transición significativa, los niños sentirán que, incluso en medio de una pandemia, pueden encontrar el cierre y el significado de este importante logro.

* Comuníquese con ellos: Pregúnteles cómo se sienten, sea empático e intente incorporar lo que se está perdiendo en la rutina de su familia. Los expertos en salud mental creen que es importante comunicarse con sus hijos para hacerles saber que su progreso y su arduo trabajo no han pasado desapercibidos, así que felicítelos por sus logros para mantenerlos motivados.

* Aproveche el verano: Muchos estudiantes de primer año luchan por mantenerse al día con las rigurosas demandas académicas de la escuela preparatoria. El verano ofrece el momento perfecto para aprovechar algunas oportunidades de aprendizaje. Tómese el tiempo para trabajar con sus futuros estudiantes de preparatoria en el desarrollo de habilidades que los ayudarán a administrar sus nuevos horarios y a maestros más exigentes. Encuentre a alguien que ya esté en la preparatoria para darles consejos sobre la mejor manera de tener éxito en enfrentar los nuevos desafíos. También puede inscribirlos en una clase de verano en línea para ayudarlos a estar más preparados.

* Fomente el establecimiento de objetivos: La incertidumbre del futuro es uno de los mayores desafíos en la vida, particularmente durante una cuarentena como esta. Pero establecer metas puede ayudar a los niños a reducir la ansiedad causada por la incertidumbre. Puede hacer esto creando un tablero de visión para ayudarlos a enfocarse en sus objetivos. Otra forma es ayudarlos a establecer planes a largo plazo y alentarlos a trabajar en tareas pequeñas para ayudarlos a alcanzarlos.

* Cuídate: Aunque establecer una estructura es importante para ayudar a mantener la consistencia y mantener un sentido de control para todos, recuerda que no todo irá de acuerdo al plan. Este es un momento difícil para todos, por lo que es normal sentirse estresado. Es por eso que los padres deben hacer tiempo para su propio cuidado y rejuvenecimiento. Encontrar tu propio espacio y trabajar en ti mismo hará que todos los demás en casa se sientan mucho más relajados.