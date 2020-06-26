Volume 40 Issue 26 • 06/25/20 – 07/01/20

In this issue
- DACA safe for now but fight continues
- COVID-19 survivor wants to create awareness
- Dos Mundos celebrates anniversary by adapting to COVID-19 crisis
El cantante puertorriqueño Luis Fonsi compartió en sus redes sociales su nuevo tema y video llamado “Te esperaré”. “Cuando yo pienso en un girasol pienso
As states continue to lift restrictions, coronavirus (COVID-19) cases across the United States keep rising. Last week, the number of confirmed cases in the country
We have seen many closures and other changes during this crisis. USCIS has closed its offices to the public. Immigration Court continues only for detained
In this extraordinary time, reporting to work is an act of heroism for most of America’s labor force. Healthcare workers strive daily on the pandemic’s
By Roberta Pardo On Tuesday (June 23), a 7.4-magnitude earthquake hit Mexico’s southern coastline, leaving at least five dead, officials said. Mexican President Andres Manuel
Dept. of Revenue takes precautions against COVID-19 while keeping safety and health top-of-mind TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly directed the Kansas Department of Revenue to begin
The Immigration office reopened in June, but soon will face severe lay-offs. They had been closed to the public since mid-March. At the same time,
Now that lockdown restrictions are easing, the need for a change of scenery is more acutely felt than ever, but the Centers for Disease Control