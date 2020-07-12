No performances at Kauffman Center until January 2021









By Angie Baldelomar

The Kansas City Ballet, along with the Kauffman Center, the Kansas City Symphony and the Lyric Opera of Kansas City, announced Tuesday (July 7) there would be no performances until at least January 2021 on the stages of the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

In March, when the coronavirus pandemic led to a shutdown of Kansas City, Missouri, performance venues were affected in the name of safety and public health, requiring the cancellation or postponement of scheduled events across towns, including a few performances by the Kansas City Ballet.

In an email notification, the Kansas City Ballet said that, despite the uncertainty, the company knows it will return to the stage.

“Even now, without knowing when we shall return to the stage itself, we are nonetheless taking measured steps to prepare the Bolender Center for the eventual return of our dancers, students, staff and school faculty,” executive director Jeffrey J. Bentley wrote in the email. “Strict safety protocols are being established, consultation with our medical task force professionals is ongoing, and we are in weekly conferences with the national field to share information, check on progress with our colleagues and learn from their experience.”

Bentley also said that, the longer the situation remains like this, the more challenging it gets to “maintain a sound structure.”

“Simply put, until we begin to perform on the Kauffman stage with some regularity again, we are without income,” he said.

However, Bentley hopes that fundraising and the kindness of donors will help sustain the company during this time, as well as its Relief and Recovery Fund, he wrote.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

No habrá presentaciones en el Kauffman Center hasta enero de 2021

El Ballet de Kansas City, junto con el Kauffman Center, la Sinfonía de Kansas City y la Lyric Opera of Kansas City, anunciaron el martes (7 de julio) que no habrá actuaciones hasta al menos enero de 2021 en los escenarios del Kauffman Center para las Artes Escénicas.

En marzo, cuando la pandemia de coronavirus provocó el cierre de Kansas City, Missouri, los lugares de actuación se vieron afectados en nombre de la seguridad y la salud pública, lo que requirió la cancelación o el aplazamiento de eventos programados en las ciudades, incluidas algunas actuaciones del Ballet de Kansas City .

En una notificación por correo electrónico, el Ballet de Kansas City dijo que, a pesar de la incertidumbre, la compañía sabe que volverá al escenario.

“Incluso ahora, sin saber cuándo volveremos al escenario, estamos tomando medidas para preparar el Bolender Center para el eventual regreso de nuestros bailarines, estudiantes, personal y profesores de la escuela”, escribió el director ejecutivo Jeffrey J. Bentley en un email. “Se están estableciendo estrictos protocolos de seguridad, la consulta con nuestros profesionales de la fuerza de trabajo médica está en curso y estamos en conferencias semanales con el campo nacional para compartir información, verificar el progreso con nuestros colegas y aprender de su experiencia”.

Bentley también dijo que, cuanto más tiempo permanezca la situación así, más difícil será “mantener una estructura sólida.

“En pocas palabras, hasta que volvamos a actuar en el escenario de Kauffman con cierta regularidad, no tenemos ingresos”, dijo.

Sin embargo, Bentley espera que la recaudación de fondos y la amabilidad de los donantes ayuden a mantener a la empresa durante este tiempo, así como a su Fondo de Ayuda y Recuperación, escribió.