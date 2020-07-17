Formalize DACA now









A dizzying and sometimes contradictory succession of court decisions and statements by President Trump and administration officials are discomfiting young immigrants, immigrant advocates and American industry. On June 18, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Trump administration’s attempt to revoke Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was “arbitrary and capricious.”

The president responded in a tweet that he’d “have to start the process all over again,” implying that he wasn’t done trying to end the program that provides certain protections and privileges for immigrants who came to the U.S. as children. Additionally, U.S. Citizenship and Customs Services (USCIS) promptly issued a statement claiming that the “court opinion has no basis in law and merely delays the President’s lawful ability to end the illegal DACA amnesty program.”

Revisiting the issue last Friday in an interview on Telemundo, Trump announced that he’d soon be signing an executive order on immigration that would provide a path to citizenship for DACA recipients and establish a merit-based immigration system to further protect U.S. workers.

Later on Friday, the president’s deputy press secretary issued a statement, which read in part, “The President has long said he is willing to work with Congress on a negotiated legislative solution to DACA, one that could include citizenship, along with strong border security and permanent merit-based reforms. This does not include amnesty.”

The very next day, an alliance of 140-plus major companies and trade associations issued an open letter to the president warning him against revoking DACA.

“As large American employers and employer organizations, we strongly urge you to leave the DACA program in place. DACA recipients have been critical members of our workforce, industries and communities for years now, and they have abided by the laws and regulations of our country in order to maintain their DACA status,” the letter read.

The Court’s June 18 ruling seemed favorable to the 650,000 or so young DACA recipients who now enjoy temporary protection from deportation and the hundreds of thousands more who are eligible to apply for DACA exemption. The justices, however, agreed that the president has the authority to rescind DACA if he does it procedurally correct, which forces Trump to either back down or try again.

In the meantime, until recently, DACA recipients were unable to renew their DACA permits, which must be done every two years. But hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who have become or will become eligible for DACA are prevented from applying.

For the good of the country, we urge the Trump administration to affirm the DACA program and reopen it to new applicants. We insist that Congress pass H.R. 6, The American Dream and Promise Act, which would provide permanent protections to DACA recipients, often referred to as “Dreamers.”

They’ve earned the security and peace of mind these measures would provide them and their families.

Hay que formalizar DACA ahora

Una sucesión vertiginosa y a veces contradictoria de decisiones judiciales y declaraciones del Presidente Trump y funcionarios de la administración están desconcertando a los jóvenes inmigrantes, los defensores de los inmigrantes y la industria estadounidense. El 18 de junio, la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos dictaminó que el intento del gobierno de Trump de revocar la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA) fue “arbitrario y caprichoso”.

El Presidente respondió en un tweet que “tendría que comenzar el proceso de nuevo”, lo que implica que no había terminado de tratar de terminar el programa que brinda ciertas protecciones y privilegios para los inmigrantes que llegaron a Estados Unidos cuando eran niños. Además, el Servicio de Ciudadanía y Aduanas (USCIS, por sus siglas en inglés) emitió de inmediato un comunicado en el que afirmaba que “la opinión del tribunal no tiene fundamento en la ley y simplemente retrasa la capacidad legal del P residente de poner fin al programa ilegal de amnistía DACA”.

Volviendo a tocar el tema el viernes pasado en una entrevista en Telemundo, Trump anunció que pronto firmaría una orden ejecutiva sobre inmigración que proporcionaría un camino a la ciudadanía para los beneficiarios de DACA y establecería un sistema de inmigración basado en el mérito para proteger aún más a los trabajadores estadounidenses.

Más tarde el viernes, el subsecretario de prensa del P residente emitió un comunicado, que decía en parte: “El P residente ha dicho durante mucho tiempo que está dispuesto a trabajar con el Congreso en una solución legislativa negociada para DACA, una que podría incluir la ciudadanía, junto con una fuerte seguridad fronteriza y reformas permanentes basadas en el mérito. Esto no incluye la amnistía”.

Al día siguiente, una alianza de más de 140 grandes compañías y asociaciones comerciales emitió una carta abierta al P residente advirtiéndole que no revoque DACA.

“Como grandes empleadores estadounidenses y organizaciones de empleadores, les recomendamos encarecidamente que dejen el programa DACA en su lugar. Los beneficiarios de DACA han sido miembros críticos de nuestra fuerza laboral, industrias y comunidades durante años, y han cumplido con las leyes y regulaciones de nuestro país para mantener su estatus de DACA”, decía la carta.

El fallo de la Corte del 18 de junio pareció favorable a los aproximadamente 650,000 jóvenes receptores de DACA que ahora disfrutan de protección temporal contra la deportación y a los cientos de miles más que son elegibles para solicitar la exención de DACA. Los jueces, sin embargo, acordaron que el Presidente tiene la autoridad de rescindir DACA si lo hace correctamente en el procedimiento, lo que obliga a Trump a retroceder o volver a intentarlo.

Mientras tanto, hasta hace poco, los beneficiarios de DACA no podían renovar sus permisos de DACA, lo que debe hacerse cada dos años. Pero a cientos de miles de jóvenes inmigrantes que son o serán elegibles para DACA se les impide aplicar.

Por el bien del país, instamos a la administración Trump a que afirme el programa DACA y lo vuelva a abrir a los nuevos solicitantes. Insistimos en que el Congreso apruebe la Ley H.R. 6 (American Dream and Promise), que proporcionaría protecciones permanentes a los beneficiarios de DACA, a menudo denominados “sonadores”.

Se han ganado la seguridad y la tranquilidad que estas medidas les brindarían a ellos y a sus familias.