Hablando con Jessica Piedra: What’s happening with the Immigration Office?









So many changes lately with the Immigration Office due to COVID-19 and politics!!! The USCIS office and the Immigration Courts closed down in March. They are starting to re-open, but a lay-off looms for August! What does this mean for you?

The USCIS office shut down on March 18th. The USCIS office in Kansas City re-opened recently for citizenship interviews. We have permanent residency interviews scheduled for August as well. The fingerprinting/biometrics office has not yet opened, but should start scheduling soon. Masks are required for everyone who enters the office. They are still allowing clients to bring their attorneys and interpreters. You do not have to do your interview alone!

The Immigration Court also closed down in March. They continued to process detained cases throughout the shutdown. For clients that are not in detention, their hearings have been re-scheduled to next year. It is very important to pay attention and stay in touch with your lawyer about what is happening in your case. The immigration court in Kansas City has announced several dates for re-opening, but for now, they keep pushing it back.

Finally, the USCIS says it is running out of money. They have notified 75% of their employees that they will be laid-off temporarily in August if Congress does not provide more funding. This would dramatically slow things down for immigration cases. We are calling on Congress to provide the funding, but to also create accountability for the agency. It is important to start your case now so that you can get in line.

Our office has grown during this crisis. We have more staff than ever to assist you to reach your immigration goals. Call us at 816-895-6363 to get started now!

______________________________________________________________________________

¿Qué está pasando con la Oficina de Inmigración?

¡Tantos cambios últimamente con la Oficina de Inmigración debido a COVID-19 y la política! La oficina de USCIS y los tribunales de inmigración cerraron en marzo. Están comenzando a reabrir, ¡pero se avecina un despido para agosto! ¿Qué significa esto para ti?

La oficina de USCIS cerró el 18 de marzo. La oficina de USCIS en Kansas City volvió a abrir recientemente para entrevistas de ciudadanía. También tenemos entrevistas de residencia permanente programadas para agosto. La oficina de huellas digitales / biométrica aún no ha abierto, pero debería comenzar a programar pronto. Se requieren máscaras para todos los que ingresan a la oficina. Todavía están permitiendo que los clientes traigan a sus abogados e intérpretes. ¡No tienes que hacer tu entrevista solo!

El Tribunal de Inmigración también cerró en marzo. Continuaron procesando casos detenidos durante el cierre. Para los clientes que no están detenidos, sus audiencias se han reprogramado para el próximo año. Es muy importante prestar atención y mantenerse en contacto con su abogado sobre lo que está sucediendo en su caso. La corte de inmigración en Kansas City ha anunciado varias fechas para la reapertura, pero por ahora, siguen postergándola.

Finalmente, el USCIS dice que se está quedando sin dinero. Han notificado al 75% de sus empleados que serán despedidos temporalmente en agosto si el Congreso no proporciona más fondos. Esto reduciría drásticamente las cosas para los casos de inmigración. Hacemos un llamado al Congreso para que proporcione los fondos, pero también para crear responsabilidad para la agencia. Es importante comenzar su caso ahora para poder hacer fila.

Nuestra oficina ha crecido durante esta crisis. Tenemos más personal que nunca para ayudarlo a alcanzar sus objetivos de inmigración. ¡Llámenos al 816-895-6363 para comenzar ahora!