fbpx

Divulgando la cultura en dos idiómas.

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Volume 40 Issue 33 • 08/13/20 – 08/19/20




In this issue

  • Kansas counties with mask mandates see drop in COVID-19 cases
  • Professor encourages students to return to class
  • Biden picks Harris for running mate

Share:

More Posts

Biden picks Harris for running mate

By Angie Baldelomar Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. Biden shared the news Tuesday

Send Us A Message

Related Posts

SEND US YOUR NEWS TIP or FOLLOW US ON

Facebook Twitter Youtube

CONTACT US

  • 1702 South 55th St., Kansas City KS 66106
  • Tel: 816-221-4747
  • Fax 913-287-5881
  • 2020 All Rights Reserved. Dos Mundos Newspaper