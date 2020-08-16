In this issue
- Kansas counties with mask mandates see drop in COVID-19 cases
- Professor encourages students to return to class
- Biden picks Harris for running mate
Wyandotte County’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Allen Greiner, issued a new Health Order prohibiting public school buildings within the County from opening to in-person classes
By Roberta Pardo Two advocacy organizations have filed a complaint alleging that an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention center is using a novel coronavirus
By Angie Baldelomar Former Vice President Joe Biden has picked U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris as his vice presidential running mate. Biden shared the news Tuesday
A pesar de las adversidades y las crisis de la contingencia sanitaria, varios artistas han anunciado que están esperando un bebé, así como hoy lo
Gloria Trevi acaba de dar a conocer su línea de cubrebocas, en la que estará colaborando con más de 400 artesanos que se dedican a
Diana’, un musical basado en la vida de la Princesa de Gales, tendrá su estreno en Netflix antes que en Broadway. Según informa Variety, se
COVID-19 continues to spread in Wyandotte County. If you’re experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, or if you’ve been in contact with someone who has been exposed to
By Angie Baldelomar One unexpected consequence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic might be a rising number of divorces and separations. Months of quarantine and stay-at-home