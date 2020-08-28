Volume 40 Issue 35 • 08/27/20 – 09/02/20

In this issue
- FDA announces authorization for convalescent plasma to treat COVID-19
- KCKPS names interim superintendent
- Pandemic brings new rules when considering retirement
- Hurricane Laura becomes Category 4 storm
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced $50 million in new grant programs for Missouri businesses. “The COVID-19 crisis has severely impacted Missouri businesses,” Governor Parson said. “However, this
By Roberta Pardo About a third of Americans have used a risky cleaning practice to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a recent
There are patriots who lose their lives while serving our country, and not only in wartime. A promising young Latina, Vanessa Guillen was just such
By Angie Baldelomar One unexpected consequence of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic might be a rising number of divorces and separations. Months of quarantine and stay-at-home
By Roberta Pardo Doctors nationwide worry that children have missed getting their immunizations because of the pandemic and that the decrease will lead to outbreaks
In Wyandotte County, rates of COVID-19 are higher among Hispanic and Latino residents compared to many other ethnic groups. Getting tested can help stop the
By Jorge Ramos Por un momento dejemos en paz a los muertos por la pandemia y la violencia en México. Habrá tiempo de hablar de
Like everything else this year, anticipated annual events such as starting a new school year is unprecedented. The all-consuming crisis wrought by the pandemic has