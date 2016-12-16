Cómo prevenir el robo en tu dormitorio de la universidad

Share

Para muchos estudiantes universitarios, las vacaciones de invierno se acercan.

En muchas universidades, a los estudiantes se les pide que al abandonar sus dormitorios se lleven sus cosas, mientras que en otras se les permite dejarlas allí.

Para evitar sufrir algún robo durante las vacaciones de invierno, es importante que los estudiantes tomen en cuenta algunos consejos. Uno de ellos es el llevarse las pertenencias importantes a casa, como computadoras portátiles, cámaras, teléfonos, tabletas, iPods, ropa cara u objetos con valor emocional.

Los estudiantes que no puedan llevar todas sus pertenencias importantes con ellos deben comprar una caja fuerte de tamaño pequeño. Si eres un estudiante que quiere guardar sus pertenencias importantes en una caja fuerte, debes ponerlo en un lugar que sólo tu conozcas.

Si los estudiantes dejan artículos en la escuela, se les aconseja que no estén a la vista. Si los estudiantes dejan sus cosas guardadas y organizadas, será mucho más difícil para los ladrones el robar. La mayoría de los ladrones quieren ahorrar tiempo así que sólo toman lo que ven y lo que puedan agarrar rápidamente .

Los estudiantes que vivan en un dormitorio de la universidad deben asegurarse de que todas las puertas de su habitación estén cerradas. Muchos dormitorios de la universidad comparten baños, así que antes de que el estudiante se vaya de vacaciones, debe asegurarse de que todas las puertas de la habitación que tengan acceso desde el baño compartido están cerradas y que los compañeros de cuarto sean los únicos con acceso a la habitación.

Por último, un buen consejo es el obtener una póliza de seguro de dormitorio, en caso de que te roben y de esta manera el poder recuperar algunas de tus cosas. De acuerdo con Consumer Reports, los deducibles están en el bajo precio de $ 25 y el costo por año se encuentra alrededor de $ 140.

Si eres un estudiante universitario y estás leyendo esto, ten un descanso de invierno seguro. Procura que tus objetos valiosos y tu dormitorio permanezcan seguros.

How to prevent theft in your college dorm room

Commentary by Chara

For many college students, winter break is coming.

At many colleges, students are asked to move their stuff from their dorm rooms. At others, students are merely asked to leave their dorm rooms and leave their belongings there.

To prevent theft over the winter break, it’s important that students consider a few pieces of advice. One is to take important belongings home, such as laptops, cameras, phones, tablets, iPods, expensive clothes or things with significant emotional value to them.

Students who can’t take all their important belongings with them can buy a small safe. If you’re a student who wants to store your important belongings in a safe, put it a spot that only you know about.

If students leave items at school, they’re advised to not leave items in plain sight. If students keep their stuff locked up and organized, thieves will have difficulty stealing it when breaking into a dorm hall. Many thieves want to save time and just take what they see and can take right away.

And students living in a college dorm should make sure that all doors to their room are locked. Many college dorms share bathrooms. So before a student leaves for the holiday break, the student should make sure that any doors to the room via a shared bathroom are locked and that roommates are the only ones with access to the room.

Finally, a good piece of advice is to get a dorm insurance policy, in case you’re robbed and want to get back some of your stuff. According to Consumer Reports, deductibles are as low as $25, and the price per year will be around $140.

If you’re a college student who’s reading this, have a safe winter break. May your valuable items and dorm room remain secure.