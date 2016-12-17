Fotógrafo cubano Jesse A. Fernández celebrado en 3 localidades de Kansas City

Share

El Museo de Arte Nelson-Atkins en Kansas City ha organizado una exposición gratis en 3 localidades de las fotografías de Jesse A. Fernández. Cuba Bound: Photographs by Jesse A. Fernández (Hacia Cuba: Fotografías por Jesse. A. Fernández) abre el 15 de septiembre en el Museo Nelson–Atkins y la biblioteca pública de Kansas City sucursal Central, y el 16 de septiembre en el teatro Gem frente al museo American Jazz.

La exposición, la primera y más grande compilación de su trabajo jamás presentado en Estados Unidos es dirigido por Jane Aspinwall, director asociado de fotografía en el Nelson –Atkins.

«Jesse Fernández fue un gran artista y fotógrafo de su tiempo», dijo Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. y Mary Louise Blackwell, administradora y directora ejecutiva del Nelson –Atkins. «Tener que dejar Cuba, él recreó su propia comunidad de bailarines, artistas y figuras literarias durante sus numerosos viajes, así que su arte es realmente sobre hacer esas esenciales conexiones humanas».

Fernández nació en 1925 en La Habana, Cuba de padres españoles. En 1932, la familia se mudó a España, escapando de la dictadura de Gerardo Machado. Posteriormente regresaron a Cuba varios años más tarde, después de la guerra civil española. Después de estudiar arte en Cuba, Fernández viajó a Estados Unidos en 1942 para estudiar ingeniería y más tarde arte en la Art Student League de New York. Allí él se entremezcló con otros intelectuales, entre ellos el artista francés Marcel Duchamp y el escritor argentino Jorge Luis Borges. Fernández aprendió fotografía por si mismo mientras que trabajaba para una agencia de publicidad en Medellín, Colombia de 1952 a 1954.

«Fernández también hizo una serie importante de fotografías dentro y alrededor de la Habana en 1958 -59 justo a tiempo para fotografiar el ascenso de Fidel Castro al poder», dijo Aspinwall. «Éstas fotografías sirven como una cápsula de tiempo de Cuba durante su momento esencial en la historia del país».

Cuban Photographer Jesse A. Fernández Celebrated in Three KC Locations

Courtesy of The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City has organized a free, three-venue exhibition of the photographs of Jesse A. Fernández. Cuba Bound: Photographs by Jesse A. Fernández opens on Sept. 15 at the Nelson-Atkins and at the Kansas City Public Library Central Library, and Sept. 16 at the Gem Theater across from the American Jazz Museum.

The exhibition, the first and largest compilation of his work ever presented in the U.S., is curated by Jane Aspinwall, Associate Curator, Photography at the Nelson-Atkins.

“Jesse Fernández was a great artist and photographer of his time,” said Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins. “Having to leave Cuba, he re- created his own community of dancers, artists and literary figures during his many travels, and so his art is really about making those essential human connections.”

Fernández was born in 1925 in Havana, Cuba to Spanish parents. In 1932, the family moved to Spain, escaping the dictatorship of Gerardo Machado. They fled back to Cuba several years later, after the Spanish Civil War. After studying art in Cuba, Fernández traveled to the United States in 1942 to study engineering and later art at the Art Student League of New York. There he intermingled with other intellectuals including French artist Marcel Duchamp and Argentinian writer Jorge Luis Borges. Fernández taught himself photography while working for an advertising agency in Medellin, Colombia from 1952 to 1954.

“Fernández also made a significant series of photographs in and around Havana in 1958–59 just in time to photograph Fidel Castro’s ascent to power,” said Aspinwall. “These pictures serve as a time capsule of Cuba during this pivotal moment in the nation’s history.”