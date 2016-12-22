Inmigrantes detenidos tienen derecho a una audiencia, reclama ACLU

Share

El 30 de noviembre, la Unión Americana de Libertades Civiles (ACLU) compareció ante la Corte Suprema de Estados Unidos para defender los derechos de los inmigrantes detenidos, que a menudo pasan meses o incluso años en centros de detención sin una audiencia para determinar si deben ser encerrados .

La ACLU hizo argumentos en el caso de Jennings v. Rodríguez, que está examinando la cuestión de la detención de inmigrantes. La ACLU argumentó que los detenidos deberían recibir una audiencia después de seis meses de ser detenidos. En ese punto, un juez debe decidir si el individuo es elegible para la liberación en fianza o debe seguir siendo detenido.

En la mayoría de los casos, los detenidos en las cárceles de inmigración son refugiados que escapan de los peligros de su país y buscan asilo en los Estados Unidos. En otros casos, los centros de detención y sus condiciones de cárcel tienen inmigrantes que dicen tener un estatus legal. Si el tribunal juzga por lo menos 5-3 a favor de los inmigrantes, los detenidos recibirían una nueva fecha de corte cada seis meses.

“Detener a la gente durante años sin audiencias es innecesario, costoso e inconstitucional …. En Estados Unidos, nadie debe ser encerrado sin el debido proceso de la ley “, dijo Michael Tan, abogado del personal del ACLU, en un comunicado.

Para obtener más información sobre el caso, visite www.aclu.com.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

Detained immigrants have a right to a hearing, ACLU claims

By Melissa Arroyo

On Nov. 30, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) appeared before the U.S. Supreme Court to defend the rights of detained immigrants, who often spend months, even years in detention centers without a hearing to determine if they should be locked up at all.

The ACLU made arguments in the case of Jennings v. Rodriguez, which is examining the issue of immigrant detention. The ACLU argued that detainees should receive a hearing after six months of being detained. At that point, a judge should decide if the individual is eligible for release on bond or should continue to be detained.

In most cases, detainees in immigration jails are refugees escaping the dangers of their homeland and seeking asylum in the United States. In other cases, the detention centers and their prison-like conditions hold immigrants who claim to have legal status. If the court rules at least 5-3 in favor of the immigrants, detainees would be granted with a new bond hearing automatically every six months.

“Detaining people for years without hearings is unnecessary, expensive and unconstitutional…. In America, no one should be locked up without due process of law,” said ACLU Michael Tan, staff attorney, in a statement.

To learn more about the case, visit www.aclu.com.