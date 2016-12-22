Recuerda Aleppo esta Navidad

Share

La Navidad es un tiempo para la alegría y las familias que se unen. Pero tristemente, para muchos en Aleppo, Siria, asolado por la guerra, este es un tiempo de sangre, lágrimas y dificultades.

Cómo se celebra la Navidad, uno no debe olvidar que parte de la humanidad está sufriendo y muchas familias de Siria no estarán juntas en esta temporada navideña. Sin embargo, las noticias esperanzadas vinieron recientemente del consejo de seguridad de U.N.: Los observadores de U.N. serán enviados “para supervisar evacuaciones,” según The New York Times. Los detalles relativos a este esfuerzo, tales como cuántos monitores se pueden desplegar y cuándo serán publicados, permanecen inciertos. Por supuesto, muchos factores hacen de esta una misión difícil y presentan varios obstáculos, pero la movilización para salvar a los que pueden ser salvados está en marcha.

Alepo ha sido un tema controversial en los últimos meses, especialmente desde que fotos como la de Omran Daqneesh – a.k.a., “el niño pequeño en Alepo” – han provocado indignación pública y se ha vuelto viral. Más recientemente, unos individuales de Siria que se despedían a través de los medios de comunicación social han conmocionado al mundo – y recordó a todos que la crisis en Alepo está llegando a su apogeo.

Sigue siendo incierto en cuanto al número exacto de individuos que permanecen en Alepo. Sin embargo, se estima que 50,000 civiles podrían estar allí, según The New York Times.

La Navidad es un tiempo para dar. Es apropiado, entonces, que uno dé un momento de silencio con respecto a aquellos que han sufrido y han perdido sus vidas en la guerra civil de Siria – una guerra que ha atacado a personas inocentes de todas edades, particularmente al pueblo de Alepo.

Nota: Para leer más sobre los esfuerzos del Consejo de Seguridad de las Naciones Unidas para ayudar a aquellos que evacuan Aleppo, busque el artículo “U.N. Will Send Monitors to Aleppo, as Evacuations Resume,” en www.nytimes.com.

Remember Aleppo this Christmas

Commentary by Katherine Diaz

Christmas is a time for joy and families coming together. But sadly, for many in besieged, war-torn Aleppo, Syria, this is a time of blood, tears and hardships.

As one celebrates Christmas, one must not forget that part of humanity is suffering and many Syrian families won’t be together this holiday season. However, hopeful news came recently from the U.N. Security Council: U.N. observers will be sent “to monitor evacuations,” according to The New York Times. Details pertaining to this effort, such as how many monitors may be deployed and when they’ll be posted, remain uncertain. Granted, many factors make this a difficult mission and present various obstacles, but the mobilization to save those who can be saved is underway.

Aleppo has been a controversial topic in recent months, especially since photos such as that of Omran Daqneesh – a.k.a., “the little boy in Aleppo” – have sparked public outrage and gone viral. Most recently, Syrians posting their farewells via social media have shocked the world – and reminded all that the crisis in Aleppo is reaching a peak.

It remains uncertain as to the exact number of individuals who remain in Aleppo. However, it’s estimated that 50,000 civilians might still be there, according to The New York Times.

Christmas is a time for giving. It’s appropriate, then, that one give a moment of silence in respect to those who’ve suffered and lost their lives in Syria’s civil war – a war that has targeted innocent people of all ages, particularly the people of Aleppo.

Note: To read more on the U.N Security Council’s efforts to help those evacuating Aleppo, look for the article “U.N. Will Send Monitors to Aleppo, as Evacuations Resume,” at www.nytimes.com.