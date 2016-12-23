Estudiante venezolana de Park University gana pemio nacional de deportes

Share

En el 2012, Wendy Romero llegó a los Estados Unidos desde su país natal Venezuela para estudiar y jugar voleibol.

En el 2016, está cerca de graduarse de la Universidad de Park con una carrera en contabilidad y una cantidad de honores atléticos, incluyendo el Jugador Nacional del Año de este año NAIA. Según Romero, ella es la primera atleta de la univerisidad de Park en recibir ese nivel de reconocimiento.

“Llegué por primera vez a Miami a una universidad en el 2012 – y luego, me transferí a Park University en el 2014”, dijo durante una entrevista reciente. “Durante mi primer año en Park, ganamos el Campeonato Nacional NAIA ( de Voleibol) con un récord de 40-0. Ese año, fuí jugadora del año para la Conferencia (americana) del Medio Oeste. Ganamos más premios en equipo que individuales. Y luego éste, mi último año, pudimos llegar al curto puesto y pude ganar el premio de Jugador Nacional del Año del NAIA «.

Para Romero, su reconocimiento nacional dijo que «representa todo el trabajo duro, todo el tiempo que he invertido y el sacrificio de estar lejos de mi familia», continuó diciendo. «He dedicado 14 años al voleibol, y lo único que puedo pensar ahora es cómo mi familia está orgullosa de mí».

Romero, quien no pudo jugar por una lesión durante su tercer año en Park, dijo que estaba orgullosa de los Piratas por llegar a de cuarto a las finales en el torneo nacional de 32 equipos de NAIA. «Este año, el nivel de la competencia fue un poco más alto», dijo. «Y pudimos llegar a los cuatro finalistas.

Para mí como jugadora, este año también fue muy importante porque fui la jugadora (más valiosa) de la Conferencia del Medio Oeste Americano, la Jugadora Nacional del Año del NAIA y rompí cuatro récords con Park «.

A pesar de que la carrera atlética de Romero terminará después de la graduación, su carrera académica contunuará: Después de terminar su universidad, Romero quiere seguir su maestría en contabilidad.

Park University senior, native Venezuelan wins national sports award

By Paula Alzate

In 2012, Wendy Romero came to the United States from her native Venezuela to study and play volleyball.

In 2016, she’s close to graduating from Park University with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a handful of athletic honors, including this year’s NAIA National Player of the Year. According to Romero, she’s the first Park athlete to receive that level of recognition.

“I first came to Miami to a junior college in 2012 – and then, I transferred to Park University in 2014,” she said during a recent interview. “My first year at Park, we won the NAIA (Volleyball) National Championship with a record of 40-0. That year, I was player of the year for the (American) Midwest Conference. We won more awards as a team than individual. And then this, my last year, we were able to make it to the final four and I was able to win NAIA National Player of the Year.”

For Romero, her national recognition “represents all the hard work, all the time I’ve invested and the sacrifice to be far from my family,” she said.

“I’ve dedicated 14 years to volleyball – and the only thing I can think about right now is how my family is proud of me,” Romero stated.

Romero, who was sidelined by an injury during her junior year at Park, said she was proud of the Pirates for making it to the final four at the 32-team NAIA national tournament to cap her senior year.

“This year, the level of the competition was a little higher,” she said. “And we were able to make it to the final four. For me as a player, this year was also very important because I was (most valuable) player of the American Midwest Conference, NAIA National Player of Year and I broke four records with Park.”

Even though Romero’s athletic career will end after graduation, her academic career won’t: After finishing her bachelor’s degree, Romero wants to pursue her master’s degree in accounting, she said.