Nuestra ‘Cool-tura’

Ser “cool” es, hoy en día, el principal halago o señal de admiración. Mejor que ser listo, guapo, bueno, estudioso, amado, respetado, armonioso o poderoso. Hay gente cool y gente que, por más que trate, nunca será cool.

Es, más que nada, una actitud frente a la vida.Llevo meses preguntándole a gente cool qué es ser cool, y este artículo — altamente cuestionable y nada científico — es mi muy tentativo acercamiento a la nueva cool-tura. ¿Qué es ser cool? Por principio, el que es genuino, transparente, que es como lo ves, que no tiene duplicidades, que dice lo que piensa y actúa con congruencia. Autenticidad: Esta es la principal característica del que es cool. Por eso hay tantos artistas y escritores que nos parecen cool.

Decidieron vivir sin muchos filtros y se nota. Pero eso no basta.Otra característica esencial de ser cool es cierto grado de rebeldía. Toda persona cool es transgresora. Alguien cool no se adapta totalmente a las reglas sociales. Al contrario, las cuestiona, las reta, las lleva al límite y, muchas veces, las viola e impone nuevos comportamientos.

No vive solo para dentro. Su vida tiene sentido si impacta positivamente a otros — cuidando el medio ambiente, defendiendo a los que tienen menos y cuestionando el estatus quo. Hay muchas celebridades que se creen cool pero que viven solo para ellos. Aclaremos: Ser famoso no es ser cool.

Ser cool requiere de una buena dosis de habilidades sociales. Eso diferencia al cool del “nerd” o del “geek.” Estar al día en las nuevas tecnologías es casi obligatorio para estar conectado al resto del planeta. Pero hay un creciente movimiento muy cool que promueve un menor uso del celular, de Twitter, Facebook y cualquier aparato que nos separe de los que están junto a nosotros.

Así lo definió el chef y escritor Anthony Bourdain: “La esencia de ser cool es, después de todo, que no te importe lo que piensen de ti.” El cool sabe reírse de sí mismo, vive con humor y suele diferenciar lo importante de lo superficial. El cool es lo opuesto del arrogante y creído. Las divas y las personas con un “entourage” no son cool.

Nadie puede ser cool si no es tolerante. Aceptar y hasta abrazar nuestras diferencias está entre lo mejor de ser cool. Además, el cool sospecha de reinas y príncipes, herederos e hijos de papi y, en general, de cualquiera que se defina por lo que ha hecho otra persona. Por eso los mirreyes mexicanos no son cool. Reflejan, sin duda, lo peor del país.Para mí, estos personajes tienen algo de cool: los Dreamers; la jueza Sonia Sotomayor; el ex presidente uruguayo José Mujica; el disidente chino Ai Weiwei; el artista francés J.R.; el músico Lin-Manuel Miranda; el Dalai Lama; el poeta Richard Blanco; las escritoras Elena Poniatowska e Isabel Allende; y Nelson Mandela en cualquier de sus días. Pero el músico Bob Dylan se pasó de cool cuando dijo que no podía asistir a la ceremonia de su premio Nobel de literatura porque tenía “compromisos previos”. ¿En serio?

Los cool — digámoslo también — tienen su ego. Claro; el cool muchas veces prefiere una selfie a que le tomen una foto. Otras veces, sin embargo, puede dejar el teléfono en paz por más de una hora. O dos.¿Cómo se viste alguien cool? Hay algo de descuido en su aspecto personal (que se nota en barbas y pelos despeinados, en la ropa interior no tan interior y en combinaciones que pocos se atreverían a probar). Hay, también, algo zen o minimalista en toda persona cool. Aquí hay dos reglas infalibles: Una, el cool no copia ni sigue la moda; y, dos, el cool se inventa su propio estilo. Antes que agradar a otros, el cool prefiere ir a gusto, a su manera.

Ser cool requiere una reinvención constante.Cool viene de la palabra en inglés que denota frío. En realidad se refiere al autocontrol, a ser dueño de tu propio destino. Ante un mundo caótico y lleno de amenazas, se trata de sobrevivir sin muchas heridas.

Pero el peligro de ser demasiado cool es perder la capacidad de reaccionar emocionalmente a lo que nos rodea.Tratar de ser cool es, invariablemente, señal de que no eres cool. Esforzarse demasiado por actuar o vestirse cool suele llevar a vergonzosos resultados. Al final de cuentas, los verdaderamente cool nunca pretendieron serlo. Y eso sí es cool.

Our Modern ‘Cool-ture’

By Jorge Ramos

To be labeled “cool” — in the classic sense of the word — is a big compliment. In fact, being cool is much better than being smart, handsome, rich, respected or influential.

Some people are cool; and others, no matter how hard they try, will never be cool. More than anything else, cool is an attitude. For months now, I’ve been asking people who are generally considered to be cool what they think that means. This column (hardly scientific) is my altogether subjective interpretation of our modern “cool-ture.”

So what does it take to be cool? For starters, it takes genuineness, transparency and a what-you-see-is-what-you-get attitude. Authenticity — a buzzword these days — is another key feature of being cool. That’s why so many artists and writers seem cool. Mainly, these people have decided to live without filters, and that shows. But that’s not enough.

Another signature of cool is rebelliousness, or at least insouciance. Cool people are rule-breakers. They don’t always heed social conventions. On the contrary, they question them, challenge them, take them to the limits — and often break them.

The cool among us don’t live just for themselves. Their lives acquire more meaning when they act on behalf of others: by caring for the environment, for instance, or by defending the less fortunate, or questioning the status quo. Many celebrities think they’re cool but live only for themselves — quite uncool. However, to be clear: Being famous doesn’t automatically mean you’re cool.

Coolness requires mastering certain social skills. That’s the primary difference between cool people and nerds or geeks. Using the latest technology is almost mandatory for being connected with the world. But a new and growing trend is for cool people to restrain their use of Twitter, Facebook and any app that physically sets them apart from other people.

Anthony Bourdain, the chef and writer, has described being cool like this: “The essence of cool, after all, is not giving a f–k.” Cool people know how to laugh at themselves, live with a sense of humor and tell what’s important from what’s not. Being cool is the opposite of being conceited and feeling entitled. Divas and people with entourages aren’t cool.

In my book, these people are cool: the Dreamers; Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor; former Uruguayan President José Mujica; the Chinese dissident and artist Ai Weiwei; the French artist J.R.; the musician and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda; the Dalai Lama; the poet Richard Blanco; the writers Elena Poniatowska and Isabel Allende; and the late Nelson Mandela. Alas, Bob Dylan overstretched his cool this year after announcing that he couldn’t attend the Nobel Prize ceremony due to previous engagements. Seriously?

Cool people — let’s admit it — also have an ego. They would rather take a selfie than let someone else take their picture. Though they sometimes might leave their smartphone alone for one hour. Or even two.

How do cool people dress? You’ll notice a careful disregard about their appearance, with a touch of minimalism. Here are two rules of thumb: First, cool people would never copy or blindly follow fashion trends; second, they invent their own style. More than pleasing others, cool people prefer to please themselves, to go their own way. To be cool requires an ongoing reinvention.

Cool also means being slightly dispassionate, the better to maintain your self-control and be the master of your domain. Amid a chaotic and threatening world, the cool strive to survive without too many wounds. Of course, the flipside of being too cool is losing the ability to react emotionally to what’s around you.

Trying to be cool is definitely a sign you aren’t cool. You either have it or you don’t. Ultimately, cool people never try to be cool. And that’s really cool.