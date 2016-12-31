¿Cómo mantener a su hijo a salvo durante el invierno?

Share

El invierno ha llegado – y con él, el clima frío.

Durante esta época del año, los niños necesitan cuidados y atención extra para evitar enfermarse. Para proteger a su hijo del frío – y las enfermedades que a menudo vienen con él – siga los siguientes consejos:

* Haga que su hijo use varias capas de ropa: Asegúrese de que esté cubierto de pies a cabeza. Existen muchos gorros, bufandas y guantes que su hijo puede usar para asegurarse de que esté protegido.

* No deje que su hijo juegue afuera solo: Si su hijo es menor de 8 años, asegúrese de estar con él cuando está afuera. Si es mayor, déjelo jugar con un grupo de amigos bajo supervisión.

* Si hace mucho frío, no permita que su hijo juegue al aire libre: Si la temperatura se encuentra alrededor de los -16 grados Fahrenheit, debido a que la piel de su hijo podría congelarse.

* Asegúrese de que se mantenga caliente: Dígale que si siente frío o se moja, debe entrar a la casa.

* Asegúrese de que use protector solar: Los niños pueden quemarse con el sol fácilmente, incluso durante el invierno. Así que asegúrese de que su hijo esté protegido de los rayos ultravioleta.

* Mantenga a su hijo hidratado: De acuerdo a Save the Children, durante el invierno, los niños pierden más agua al momento de respirar. Así que asegúrese de que su hijo esté bebiendo suficiente agua y prepare sopas para que se mantenga hidratado.

Si por cualquier razón la temperatura de su niño disminuye al estar expuesto al frío, quite cualquier ropa que este mojada y consígale una bebida caliente. Si su temperatura no aumenta, llame al 911 y solicite ayuda pues su hijo podría desarrollar hipotermia moderada

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________

How to keep your child safe during the winter

Winter has arrived – and with it, cold weather.

During this time of year, children need extra care and attention to avoid getting sick. To protect your child from cold weather – and the illnesses that often come with it – try the following tips:

*Make your child wear several layers of clothing: And make sure he’s covered from head to toe. There are many hats, scarves and gloves that your child can wear to ensure protection.

*Don’t let your child play outside alone: If you child is under 8 years old, make sure you’re with him when he’s outside. If he’s older, let him play with a group of friends under supervision.

*If it’s extremely cold, don’t allow your child to play outside: If temperatures are under -16 degree Fahrenheit, your child’s skin might freeze.

*Make sure he stays warm: Tell him that if he’s cold or gets wet to enter the house.

*Make sure he wears sunscreen: Children can get sunburned easily, even during the winter. So make sure your child’s protected from ultraviolet rays.

*Keep your child hydrated: According to Save the Children, during wintertime, children lose more water when they breathe. So make sure your child’s drinking enough water and cook soups so he can be hydrated.

If for any reason your child’s temperature drops from exposure to the cold, remove any wet clothing and get him a hot beverage. If his temperature doesn’t increase, call 911 and ask for assistance because your child can develop moderate hypothermia.