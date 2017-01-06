Cómo cuidar las mascotas en invierno

Share

Los seres humanos no somos los únicos que sufren durante los duros meses de invierno.

De hecho, nuestros amigos animales – animales domésticos – son tan vulnerables al frío como nosotros. Aquí hay algunos consejos que cada dueño debe saber para tomar el cuidado adecuado de sus mascotas durante el invierno:

* Según PetMD.com, los dueños de mascotas deben minimizar el tiempo que sus mascotas pasan al aire libre: Evite largos paseos e incluso tiempo de juego al aire libre durante los meses más fríos del año. Sin embargo, si su mascota debe permanecer al aire libre, es importante proporcionarles un abrigo seco, libre de corrientes de aire.

*Preste especial atención al consumo de agua de su mascota: Siempre ponga agua fresca en el tazón de su mascota y evite que el agua se congele.

* Ayude a su mascota a mantener un peso saludable: Los animales tienden a ser menos activos durante el invierno, por lo que debe ajustar la cantidad de alimento o actividad física de su mascota.

* Para las mascotas que están al aire libre, tenga en cuenta el congelamiento: Esto puede suceder fácilmente en las patas de un animal doméstico. Una buena manera de evitarlo es reduciendo el contacto de las partes sensibles en las superficies de congelación. Otro agente que puede dañar las patas de un animal doméstico es la sal. Algunos tipos de sal que se utilizan para derretir la nieve y el hielo en las aceras potencialmente pueden dañar esta delicada parte del cuerpo.

* Mantenga a las mascotas alejadas de productos químicos peligrosos que se usan típicamente durante el invierno: Por ejemplo, el anticongelante para el automóvil puede salir del radiador al suelo; incluso la cantidad más pequeña puede ser mortal.

How to take of your pet during cold weather

By Nicholas Peterson

We humans aren’t the only ones who suffer through the harsh winter months.

Indeed, our dearest animal friends – our pets – are as vulnerable to cold weather as we are. Here are some tips that every caring owner should know for taking proper care of their pets during the wintertime:

*According to PetMD.com, pet owners should minimize the time their pets spend outdoors: Avoid long walks and even outdoor playtime during the coldest months of the year. However, if your pet must remain outdoors, provide them with a dry, draft-free, warm shelter.

*Pay special attention to your pet’s water consumption: Always put fresh water in your pet’s bowl and keep the water from freezing.

*Help your pet maintain a healthy weight: Animals tend to be less active during the wintertime, so adjust your pet’s amount of food or physical activity accordingly.

*For outdoor pets, be aware of frosting: This can easily happen on a pet’s paws. A good way to avoid it is by reducing the contact of sensitive parts on freezing surfaces. Another agent that can harm a pet’s paws is salt. Some types of salt that are used to melt snow and ice on sidewalks can potentially hurt this delicate part of the body.

*Keep pets away from dangerous chemicals that are typically used during the wintertime: For example, antifreeze for the car might leak from the radiator onto the ground. Even the smallest amount can be deadly.