Estudio sugiere cómo mejorar la salud de los residentes de WyCo

Un estudio publicado recientemente reveló que la tasa de mortalidad infantil en Wyandotte County, Kansas, está entre las más altas de Kansas y que los bebés en algunas áreas están más afectados que otros.

Aunque la población del condado es diversa, los afroamericanos, los latinos y los blancos viven en vecindades separadas, que determinan las condiciones de vida y la salud total de las mujeres embarazadas, los niños pequeños y los ancianos.

Los resultados fueron reportados por el proyecto Health Equity Action Transformation, un proyecto de tres años de duración iniciado por varias organizaciones de salud y por el Instituto Kirwan para el Estudio de la Raza y la Etnicidad en la Universidad de Ohio State. El esfuerzo tiene como objetivo reunir datos sobre las disparidades en la salud en la comunidad, determinar las causas y encontrar formas de resolver el problema.

El estudio analizó varios factores que afectan la salud de los residentes, incluyendo decisiones de estilo de vida personal, tales como fumar, consumir alcohol o comer ciertos alimentos.

El estudio mencionó los factores externos que afectan a los residentes del condado de Wyandotte, como las condiciones de vida del vecindario y el estigma social que afecta a las familias del condado de Wyandotte. También incluía recomendaciones para mejorar la salud de la comunidad, que iba más allá del aumento del acceso a la atención médica.

Según el informe, algunos factores que faltan en el análisis que pueden mejorar la calidad de vida de los residentes incluyen “acceso más fácil a alimentos saludables, acceso a guarderías y centros de educación temprana para ayudar a los padres a cuidar a sus hijos mientras trabajan o asisten a la escuela, y entrenamientos de trabajo y programas para promover el progreso económico de la comunidad “.

Para más información sobre el informe, visite http://kirwaninstitute.osu.edu/my-product/wyandotte-county/.

Study suggests how to improve health of WyCo residents

By Melissa Arroyo

A recently published study revealed that the infant mortality rate in Wyandotte County, Kan., is among the highest in Kansas and that babies in some areas are more affected than others.

Although the county’s population is diverse, African Americans, Latinos and whites live in separate neighborhoods, which determine the living conditions and overall health of expectant mothers, young children and the elderly.

The findings were reported by the Health Equity Action Transformation project, a three-year-old project started by several health organizations and by the Kirwan Institute for the Study of Race and Ethnicity at The Ohio State University. The effort aims to collect data about the health disparities in the community, determine the causes and find ways to solve the problem.

The study analyzed several factors that affect residents’ health, including personal lifestyle decisions, such as smoking, consuming alcohol or eating certain foods.

The study mentioned the external factors that affect Wyandotte County residents, such as neighborhood living conditions and the social stigma that affects Wyandotte County families. It also included recommendations to improve community health that went beyond increased healthcare access.

According to the report, some factors missing from the analysis that can improve residents’ quality of life include “easier access to healthier food, access to daycare and early educations centers to help parents take care of their children while they work or go to school, and job trainings and programs to promote the economic advancement of the community.”

For more information about the report, visit http://kirwaninstitute.osu.edu/my-product/wyandotte-county/.