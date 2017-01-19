Becas atléticas están disponibles para universitarios

Share

En la última década, los costos de la universidad han aumentado considerablemente. Por lo tanto, a los estudiantes de secundaria se anima a planificar cómo van a pagar por la universidad a una edad temprana.

Una manera de pagar la universidad es mediante la obtención de una beca deportiva. Hay un montón de universidades que ofrecen ayuda económica a aquellos que están comprometidos a sobresalir en un deporte en particular.

Según schoolscholarships.org, las becas deportivas más grandes son ofrecidas por las escuelas de la División I de la NCAA. Tales escuelas tienen los presupuestos más grandes debido a fondos privados y públicos.

Las escuelas de la División II de la NCAA ofrecen una amplia gama de becas. Aunque las cantidades no son tan amplias como las de universidades de División I, sin embargo, éstas pueden ser tan buenas debido a costos de matrícula más baratos. Las escuelas de la División III de la NCAA no pueden ofrecer becas de atletismo, pero las escuelas de la División III a menudo buscan otras fuentes para ayudar a sus atletas estudiantiles a pagar por la escuela.

Otras becas deportivas se ofrecen a través de escuelas que están afiliadas con el NAIA y el NJCAA. Las escuelas NAIA tienden a ser más pequeñas que las escuelas afiliadas a la NCAA, y el tamaño de sus becas varía según la institución.

Las escuelas afiliadas a NJCAA ofrecen becas pequeñas a sus atletas debido al costo más barato de asistir a la universidad; una beca deportiva puede proporcionar una alternativa viable para ahorrar dinero durante los primeros dos años de educación postsecundaria.

Para ser considerado para una beca deportiva, un atleta estudiante debe preparar un currículum y un portafolio para presentar a los entrenadores y funcionarios de admisión de las instituciones que están considerando. También se recomienda visitar las escuelas para familiarizarse con sus programas deportivos. Durante estas visitas, los posibles atletas estudiantiles pueden recorrer las instalaciones deportivas, conocer al personal técnico y atletas actuales ya veces practicar con los equipos.

Conseguir una beca deportiva es difícil, pero no imposible. Hay muchas escuelas que están dispuestas a proporcionar a los estudiantes con una educación y la posibilidad de seguir jugando el deporte que aman. Así que si usted pone un poco de esfuerzo, el sueño de jugar deportes podría hacerse realidad – y puede que también encuentre una manera de pagar la universidad.

Athletic scholarships available for college-bound students

In the past decade, college tuition costs have risen considerably. Thus, high school students are being encouraged to plan how they’ll pay for college.

One way to pay for college is by obtaining an athletic scholarship. There are plenty of universities that offer economic aid to those who are committed to and excel in a particular sport.

According to schoolscholarships.org, the largest athletic scholarships are offered by NCAA Division I schools. Such schools have the largest budgets because of private and public funds.

NCAA Division II schools offer a wide range of scholarships. Although the amounts aren’t as substantial as those from Division I schools, they might be as good because of cheaper tuition costs. NCAA Division III schools cannot offer athletic scholarships, but Division III schools often look for other sources to help their student athletes pay for school.

Other athletic scholarships are offered through schools that are affiliated with the NAIA and the NJCAA. NAIA schools tend to be smaller in enrollment than NCAA-affiliated schools, and the size of their scholarships vary by institution.

NJCAA-affiliated schools offer small scholarships to their junior college athletes. But because of the cheaper cost of attending junior college, an athletic scholarship can provide a viable alternative for saving money during the first two years of postsecondary education.

To be considered for an athletic scholarship, a student athlete must prepare a résumé and portfolio to submit to coaches and admissions officers of the institutions they’re considering. It’s also recommended to visit schools to become familiar with their athletic programs. During such visits, prospective student athletes can tour the athletic facilities, meet the coaching staff and current athletes, and sometimes practice with the teams.

Getting an athletic scholarship is difficult, but not impossible. There are many schools that are eager to provide students with an education and the possibility of continuing to play the sport they love. So if you put some effort into it, the dream of playing collegiate sports might come true for you – and you might find a way to pay for college.