Negocios: Libros inteligentes, inteligencia callejera y el momento hispano

Dos personas quieren comenzar un negocio. Uno tiene un MBA y libros inteligentes. El otro visión, un poco de dinero, astucia e inteligencia callejera. ¿Cuál tendrá el negocio exitoso?

Bienvenido a la aventura de negocios en los Estados Unidos.

Agregue al escenario que una de las personas mencionadas es hispana, y podría tener un escenario más predecible. Actualmente los propietarios hispanos de negocios, como los hispanos en general, son una fuerza estadística a la que se debe prestar atención.

Este es el momento hispano en los Estados Unidos.

“Las tendencias indican que los hispanos son los más propensos a convertirse en empresarios”, indicó la firma de inteligencia de negocios, Geoscape, en un informe de 2015 sobre negocios y empresarios hispanos. “Para 2015, se espera que el número de negocios de propiedad hispana aumente a más de 4.07 millones, un asombroso aumento de 57 por ciento desde 2007.»

Pero incluso si un empresario hispano no tiene un título universitario, la ética de trabajo duro, cualquier otro conocimiento de negocios y la inteligencia callejera puede ayudarle.

«Los latinos son bastante emprendedores”, indicó por teléfono Susana Marcos, JD, MBA, una consultora familiar en Kansas City. “Pero al mismo tiempo son un poco difíciles. Quiero decir, quieren hacerlo a su manera y algunas veces como no tienen la educación o la experiencia, cometen errores costosos”.

De acuerdo con Marcos, que ayudó a la popular Tropicana de Kansas City en su increíble crecimiento, un dueño de negocios potencial debe detenerse y determinar su “diferencia competitiva”. Marcos dijo que un poco de ayuda y educación son cosas buenas.

“Lo digo cada fin de semana en mi programa de radio: tienes que estar educado”, dijo Marcos. “No tienes que estudiar negocios, pero tienes que tener una educación … Creo que la educación es siempre una increíble ventaja para cualquier propietario de un negocio.”

Business: Book smarts, streets smarts, and the Hispanic moment

By Nicholas Peterson

Two people want to start a business. One has an MBA and book smarts. The other a vision, a little money, and some old-fashioned grit and street smarts. Which one will have the successful business?

Welcome to the adventure of business in the United States.

Add to the scenario that one of the aforementioned people is Hispanic, and you might have a more predictable scenario. Hispanic business owners, like Hispanics in general, are a statistical force to pay attention to these days.

This is the Hispanic moment in the United States.

“The trends indicate that Hispanics are the most likely to become entrepreneurs,” business intelligence firm, Geoscape, says in a 2015 report on Hispanic businesses and entrepreneurs. “For 2015, the number of Hispanic owned businesses is expected to increase to more than 4.07 million, an astounding 57 percent increase since 2007.”

But even if a Hispanic entrepreneur doesn’t have a college degree, a strong work ethic and any other business knowledge, or street smarts, may help.

“Latinos are very entrepreneurial,” Susana Marcos, JD, MBA, a Family Business Consultant in Kansas City, said by phone. “But at the same time they are kind of hard headed. I mean, they want to do it their way, and sometimes, because they don’t have the education or the experience, they make costly mistakes.”

According to Marcos, who helped Kansas City’s popular Tropicana in its flavorful ascendancy, a potential business owner should stop and determine their “competitive difference,” or how their product will be different than a competitor’s. Marcos said a little help and education are good things too.

“I say it every single weekend in my radio show: you have to be educated,” Marcos said. “You don’t have to study business, but you have to have an education…I think education is always an asset-it’s an incredible asset for any business owner.”