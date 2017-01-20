Cómo establecer límites en actividades extracurriculares

Share

Los niños tienen una abundancia de actividades extracurriculares. A pesar de que las actividades extracurriculares pueden ofrecer muchos beneficios, también pueden ser abrumadoras – tanto para los padres como para los niños. Estas actividades pueden crear horarios agitados e intervenir con las prioridades escolares y familiares.

Estos son algunos consejos para prevenir una rutina sobre ocupada:

* Limitar actividades: Muchos niños están en múltiples actividades, lo que significa que cada noche está llena de prácticas y reuniones. Sin embargo, los niños necesitan tiempo para relajarse, cenar con sus familias, jugar, ver a sus amigos y pasar tiempo en casa. Establezca un límite de una o dos actividades después de clases por niño, teniendo en cuenta que algunas actividades, como deportes, requieren múltiples prácticas a la semana y los juegos de fin de semana.

* Ponga prioridad al trabajo escolar: Sea directo con los niños, haciéndoles saber que deben obtener buenas calificaciones para continuar sus actividades extracurriculares. Tenga un tiempo y un lugar específico para que sus hijos completen sus tareas. No permita que su hijo se apresure con sus tareas escolares en el coche o al margen en partido o práctica de fútbol. Si usted encuentra que su hijo come en el coche y hace las tareas a las apuradas, es hora de reducir la cantidad de actividades extracurriculares

* Asegúrese que su hijo esté disfrutando: Algunos padres desesperadamente quieren que sus hijos bailen o jueguen al fútbol. Pero desafortunadamente algunas veces los niños no comparten el mismo interés. Los niños deben disfrutar de sus actividades. Las actividades extracurriculares deben crear confianza y amistades, en lugar de disgusto y derrota.

* Carpool: Los padres a menudo se sienten como un taxista cuando se apresuran a las actividades de sus hijos. Es buena idea contactar a otros padres y compartir los horarios y obligaciones.

How to set boundaries for after-school activities

Commentary by Carey Juez-Perez, Licensed Clinical Social Worker

Children have an abundance of after-school activity options.

Although extracurricular activities can offer many benefits, they also can become overwhelming – to parents and children alike. They can create hectic schedules, and make it difficult to prioritize school work and find quality family time.

Here are a few tips to set boundaries on schedules to help ease a busy routine:

*Limit activities: Many children are in multiple activities, meaning every evening is filled with practices and club meetings. However, children need time to relax, eat dinner with their families, play, see their friends and spend time at home. Set a limit of one or two after-school activities per child, keeping in mind that some activities, such as sports, require multiple practices a week and weekend games.

*Prioritize school work: Academics must be the top priority. Be straightforward with children, letting them know they must get good grades to continue their extracurricular activities. Have a specific time and place for your children to complete their homework, rather than letting them quickly rush through math problems in the car or on the sidelines at soccer. If you find your child is only eating in the car and doing homework on the run, it’s time to scale back.

*Keep children’s enjoyment in mind: Some parents desperately want their children to dance or play football, much to their children’s displeasure. Children should enjoy their activities. After-school activities should build confidence and friendships, rather than disgust and defeat.

*Carpool: Parents often feel like a taxi driver when they’re rushing to their children’s various activities. Reach out to other parents and make a schedule to share rides.