Comunidad, funcionarios electos muestran apoyo a inmigrantes y refugiados

Desde que Donald Trump fue elegido Presidente de los Estados Unidos, una oleada de temores se ha presentado entre varios grupos marginados de todo el país, incluyendo inmigrantes y refugiados.

El 12 de enero, los partidarios de la comunidad y los funcionarios electos locales arreglaron esos miedos reuniéndose en la Iglesia Cristiana de Overland Park (Kan.) para tranquilizar a los inmigrantes y refugiados del área de Kansas City.

El evento, titulado “Anhelando a Respirar Libre”, fue organizado por la Organización Metropolitana para la Equidad Racial y Económica y los Defensores para los Derechos de los Inmigrantes y la Reconciliación. Se invitó a seis funcionarios electos a asistir y mostrar su apoyo. Ellos incluyeron al alcalde del Gobierno Unificado del condado de Wyandotte / Kansas City, Kansas, Mark Holland, quien declaró que apoyar esta causa era importante por razones morales y económicas.

“Este país fue construido por inmigrantes, y el impacto económico de sacar a 11.000 personas de la economía de KCK sería devastador para todo el área metropolitana”, dijo Holland. “Para aquellos que el razonamiento moral (de deportar a todos los inmigrantes) no resuena, el costo económico debería, porque simplemente no podemos permitirnos la pérdida de recursos humanos en nuestra comunidad”.

Otras personas que asistieron incluyeron a la Superintendente del Distrito Escolar Unificado, la Dra. Cynthia Lane, quien expresó su compromiso de mantener las escuelas seguras para los estudiantes indocumentados y sus padres de las incursiones de hostigamiento o deportación.

Otros funcionarios asistentes incluyeron al Sheriff del Condado de Wyandotte, Don Ash, quien dijo que era su trabajo proteger a la comunidad, no deportar a la gente. El jefe de policía de KCK Terry Ziegler también asistió y pidió a los inmigrantes que sean víctimas de crímenes de denunciar sin temor a la deportación. Además, el representante de Kansas Brett Parker hizo una aparición para decir que protegería a los estudiantes de DACA y la colegiatura estatal para estudiantes indocumentados.

El alcalde de Olathe, Kansas Michael Copeland, quien también fue invitado a dar una declaración en apoyo a los refugiados e inmigrantes, no asistió. Dos Mundos contactó al ayuntamiento de Olathe para solicitar comentario y actualizaremos la historia en línea.

Visite www.dosmundos.com para ver el artículo actualizado.

Community, elected officials show support for immigrants and refugees

Story and photos by Melissa Arroyo

Since Donald Trump was elected U.S. president, a wave of postelection fears has taken over several marginalized groups across the nation, including immigrants and refugees.

On Jan. 12, supporters from the community and local elected officials attempted to address that fear by gathering at the Overland Park (Kan.) Christian Church to reassure Kansas City area immigrants and refugees.

The event, titled “Yearning to Breathe Free,” was organized by the Metro Organization for Racial and Economic Equity and the Advocates for Immigrant Rights and Reconciliation. Six elected officials were invited to attend and show their support. They included Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan., Mayor/CEO Mark Holland, who stated that supporting this cause was important for moral and economic reasons.

“This country was built by immigrants, and the economic impact of having 11,000 people removed from the economy of KCK would be devastating for the entire metropolitan area,” Holland said. “For those who the moral toll (of deporting all immigrants) doesn’t resonate, the economic toll should because we simply cannot afford the loss of human resources in our community.”

Others who attended included Unified School District 500 Superintendent Dr. Cynthia Lane, who expressed her commitment to keeping schools safe for undocumented students and their parents from harassment or deportation raids.

Other attendee officials included Wyandotte County Sheriff Don Ash, who said it was his job to protect the community, not deport people. Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Terry Ziegler also attended and asked immigrants who are victims of crimes to report them without fear of deportation. In addition, Kansas Rep. Brett Parker made an appearance to say he would protect Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival students and in-state tuition for undocumented students.

Olathe, Kan., Mayor Michael Copeland, who also was invited to give a statement in support of refugees and immigrants, didn’t attend. Dos Mundos contacted the Olathe City Hall for a request to comment and will update the story online.

Visit www.dosmundos.com to view the updated article.