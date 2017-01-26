Las relaciones positivas entre estudiantes y maestros ofrecen muchos beneficios

Share

En la educación moderna, los maestros asumen papeles importantes en algunas de las vidas de sus estudiantes. En algunos casos, no sólo son educadores; también son modelos a seguir.

Esto es comprensible, dado que los niños y adolescentes pasan un promedio de siete horas al día, cinco días a la semana durante el año escolar con sus maestros. Durante su tiempo juntos, muchos jóvenes encuentran a sus homólogos adultos inspiradores y motivadores.

Obviamente, tener actitudes positivas hacia los maestros es beneficioso tanto para los estudiantes como para sus maestros porque ayudan a mantener relaciones saludables entre ellos. Estos son algunos beneficios de una relación saludable y exitosa entre estudiante y maestro:

*Los estudiantes se vuelven más cómodos hablando con sus maestros acerca de asuntos personales: Para muchos jóvenes, a veces es más fácil hablar con alguien que se considera “un forastero.” Debido a que los estudiantes están alrededor de sus maestros para la mayoría de su tiempo cada día, podrían confiar en ellos – más que en sus padres o hermanos mayores.

*Los estudiantes aprenden a construir relaciones fuera de su grupo de edad: Esto es esencial para el desarrollo personal a medida que los jóvenes maduran y comienzan a interactuar con otros grupos de edad a lo largo de su experiencia académica, especialmente comenzando en la escuela intermedia y continuando por la universidad. Y en la construcción de esas relaciones, también aprender a interactuar con los demás – es decir, cómo comportarse.

*Los estudiantes aumentan su autoestima y confianza: los estudiantes aprenden cuando necesitan ayuda para entender una idea compleja o un problema en la escuela si se sienten cómodos hablando con sus maestros favoritos. Sentirse cómodo en la búsqueda de ayuda de un maestro, a su vez, ayuda a aumentar la confianza del estudiante y la autoestima.

Positive student-teacher relationships offer many benefits

Commentary by Katherine Diaz

In modern education, teachers take on significant roles in some of their students’ lives. In some cases, they’re not only educators; they’re also role models.

This is understandable, given that children and adolescents spend an average of seven hours per day, five days a week during the school year with their teachers. During their time together, many young people find their adult counterparts inspiring and motivating.

Obviously, having positive attitudes toward teachers is beneficial for both students and their teachers because they help nurture healthy student-teacher relationships. Here are a few benefits of a healthy, successful student-teacher relationship:

*Students become more comfortable talking to their teachers about personal matters: For many youth, it’s sometimes easier to talk to someone who’s considered “an outsider.” Because students are around their teachers for a majority of their time each day, it’s understandable that they might want to confide in their teachers – more so than their parents or older siblings.

*Students learn to build relationships outside of their age group: This is essential for personal development as young people mature and begin interacting with other age groups throughout their academic experience, especially starting in middle school up and continuing through college. And in building those relationships, they also learn how to interact with others – i.e., how to behave.

*Students increase their self-esteem and confidence: Students learn when they need help in understanding a complex idea or problem at school if they feel comfortable talking to their favorite teachers. Feeling comfortable in seeking help from a teacher, in turn, helps boost the student’s confidence and self-esteem.