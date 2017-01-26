Más fuertes juntos

Share

La tecnología ha achicado nuestro planeta.

Los países y los individuos están más interconectados que nunca. Y la relación entre Estados Unidos y México no es diferente.

El futuro de estas dos grandes naciones está entrelazado. Hay más cosas que nos unen que nos divide. Y por el bien de ambas naciones, espero que nuestros gobiernos se concentren en lo que nos une.

Desafortunadamente, estamos viviendo tiempos impredecibles. La elección de Donald Trump como Presidente de Estados Unidos podría dañar el progreso que estas naciones han logrado desde la administración del presidente Clinton.

Benito Juárez, figura histórica y ex presidente mexicano, dijo una vez: “El respeto por los derechos de los demás es la base de la convivencia pacífica entre los individuos como entre las naciones”. Este respeto mutuo es lo que ha permitido que cerca de 2 millones de estadounidenses vivan pacíficamente en México – la comunidad más grande de ciudadanos estadounidenses que viven fuera de los Estados Unidos.

El gobierno mexicano y la mayoría de su pueblo creen firmemente en la importancia de este respeto mutuo. Lamentablemente, esta coexistencia pacífica está a riesgo debido a los constantes ataques del presidente Trump contra la comunidad mexicana.

México y los Estados Unidos tienen fuertes relaciones culturales y sociales. Y la relación económica entre Estados Unidos y México es crucial para ambas naciones. Estados Unidos es el principal socio comercial de México, y 6 millones de empleos en Estados Unidos dependen directamente del comercio entre las dos naciones. Construir un muro a lo largo de la frontera, como Trump ha propuesto, detendría el comercio que ha beneficiado y creado puestos de trabajo en ambas naciones. México cree que el dinero usado para construir un muro sería mejor gastado para fortalecer los lazos entre Estados Unidos y México.

Para aquellos que no creen que los futuros de los Estados Unidos y México están entrelazados, consideren las siguientes palabras del gobernador del estado de Jalisco – donde vive la mayoría de los estadounidenses que residen en México:

“Invito a todos los que tienen odio contra México y los mexicanos que vengan a visitarnos. Puedo garantizar que si Trump y sus seguidores pasaran tiempo en México, les encantaría la riqueza de este país, la humildad de la gente y verían el talento que tenemos. Estamos en el comienzo de una nueva era. “

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

We’re stronger together

Commentary by Dermidio Juez-Perez

Technology has shrunk our planet.

Countries and individuals are more interconnected than ever before. And the relationship between the United States and Mexico is no different.

The future of these two great nations is interlocked. There’s more that unites us than divides us. And for the sake of both nations, I hope our governments will focus on what unites us.

Unfortunately, we’re living in unpredictable times. The election of Donald Trump as U.S. president might harm the progress that these nations have achieved since President Clinton’s administration.

Benito Juarez, a historical figure and former Mexican president, once said: “Respect for the rights of others is the basis for peaceful coexistence, between individuals as between nations.” This mutual respect is what has allowed nearly 2 million Americans to peacefully live in Mexico – the largest community of U.S. citizens living outside the United States.

The Mexican government and most of its people strongly believe in the importance of this mutual respect. Sadly, however, this peaceful coexistence is at risk because of President Trump’s constant attacks toward the Mexican community.

Mexico and the United States have strong cultural and social relationships. And the U.S.-Mexico economic relationship is crucial for both nations. The U.S. is Mexico’s main trading partner – and 6 million American jobs depend directly on the trade between the two nations. Building a wall along the border, as Trump has proposed, would stop the trading that has benefited and created jobs in both nations. Mexico believes the money used to build a wall would be better spent to strengthen U.S.-Mexico ties.

To those who don’t believe the futures of the United States and Mexico are interlocked and that both are stronger when they work together, consider the following words from the governor of the state of Jalisco – where most Americans residing in Mexico live:

“I invite all those who harbor and peddle hatred against Mexico and Mexicans to come to visit. I can guarantee that, if Trump or his supporters spent time in Mexico, they would embrace the richness of the country, the humility of the people and see the talent we have. We are at the start of a new era.”