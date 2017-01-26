Trump dice que el muro sigue en camino

Share

Los medios de comunicación estaban enardecidos el miércoles en anticipación de las órdenes ejecutivas del presidente Donald Trump relativas a la seguridad nacional y el infame muro a lo largo de la frontera entre Estados Unidos y México.

El Presidente recitó un breve discurso en el Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS) en donde tocó temas sobre la seguridad fronteriza, la ley, la inmigración y las familias sobrevivientes de personas asesinadas, mencionó, por inmigrantes ilegales.

Al resumir el contenido de las órdenes ejecutivas, mencionó una “construcción inmediata de un muro fronterizo”, que difiere de la cronología de hace un mes que dio a ABC News en una entrevista exclusiva ese mismo día.

Una estimado de CNN valoró que un muro podría costar hasta $10,500 millones de dólares.

“Estamos en medio de una crisis en nuestra frontera sur”, indicó el presidente en el DHS.

“A partir de hoy, Estados Unidos recupera el control de sus fronteras: recupera sus fronteras”.

NPR ha confirmado las órdenes ejecutivas. El muro será incluido en una acción ejecutiva titulada “Seguridad Fronteriza y Mejoras a la Aplicación de la Inmigración”, de acuerdo a esa fuente de noticias.

Una segunda orden ejecutiva, «Mejorar la Seguridad Pública en el Interior de los Estados Unidos», pedirá a los Departamentos de Justicia y Seguridad Nacional que retengan el dinero de la subvención a las ciudades santuario.

El presidente Trump también mencionó que se añadirán 5,000 oficiales de patrulla fronteriza y que la Policía de Inmigración y Aduanas (ICE) se triplicará.

El próximo martes (31 de enero) el presidente mexicano Enrique Peña Nieto se reunirá con Trump en Washington D.C.

Trump explicó que una economía mexicana fuerte es buena para Estados Unidos, agregando que la reforma inmigratoria también ayudará a México con la inmigración ilegal de Centroamérica.

“Tengo una profunda admiración por el pueblo de México”, aseguró Trump. “Vamos a salvar vidas en ambos lados de la frontera … Creo que nuestra relación con México va a mejorar”.

Trump says wall still on the way

By Nicholas Peterson

News outlets were abuzz Wednesday in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s executive orders relating to homeland security and the infamous wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The President gave a brief speech at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that touched on border security, law, immigration, and the surviving families of people killed, he said, by illegal immigrants.

In summarizing the content of the executive orders, he mentioned an “immediate construction of a border wall” which differs from the month-long timeline he told ABC News in an exclusive interview earlier that day.

A CNN scenario estimated that a potential wall could cost as much as 10.5 billion dollars.

“We are in the middle of a crisis on our southern border,” the President said at the DHS.

“Beginning today, the USA gets back control of its borders—gets back its borders.”

NPR has confirmed the executive orders. The wall will be included in an executive action titled “Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements,” according to that news outlet.

A second executive order, “Enhancing Public Safety in the Interior of the United States,” will ask the Departments of Justice and Homeland Security to retain grant money to sanctuary cities.

President Trump also said that 5,000 border patrol officers will be added and that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will triple.

This coming Tuesday (Jan. 31) Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto will meet with Trump in Washington D.C.

Trump explained that a strong Mexican economy is good for the United States, adding that the immigration reform will also help Mexico with illegal immigration from Central America.

“I have deep admiration for the people of Mexico,” Trump assured. “We are going to save lives on both sides of the border…I think our relationship with Mexico is going to get better.”