Activistas comunitarios se reúnen para hablar y lamentar la presidencia de Trump

Share

tweet

El 20 de enero, mientras estaba en marcha la toma de posesión del presidente Donald Trump en Washington, D.C. una variedad de activistas locales se reunieron en la iglesia All Souls Unitarian Universalist cerca del Museo de Arte Nelson-Atkins en Kansas City, Missouri para hablar sobre su presidencia.

Los activistas lo hicieron durante un foro llamado “AfterSHOCK! The Community Responds to the Trump Effects” (Secuelas! La comunidad responde a los efectos de Trump), y fue copatrocinado por PeaceWorks-KC, una organización anti armamento, y por la Iglesia All Souls.

Un público de 30 personas escuchó a 13 conferencistas dar breves charlas sobre temas que incluyeron la experiencia africano americana, atención médica, inmigración, el ambiente y el gabinete de Trump. Cuando llegó el momento esencial en el que Trump hizo el juramento de posesión, el foro entró en silencio y sonó una campana frente al santuario.

“Que Donald Trump sea elevado al puesto más alto del país es una bofetada a todos los grupos marginados que han peleado para progresar en direcciones positivas”, dijo una mujer llamada Justice, miembro de One Struggle KC, una organización local que participa en la justicia y defensa racial.

Antes del foro, unas 20 personas sostuvieron pancartas en la fuente J.C. Nichols en el Country Club Plaza. Bárbara Martin, empleada jubilada de Sprint, sostuvo una pancarta negra con letras rosas que decían: “Abolición del colegio electoral”.

“Bueno, quizás no sea apropiado imprimir mis opiniones sobre Trump”, dijo Martin después de reírse entre dientes.

La abogada local de inmigración Angela Ferguson le dijo a los asistentes que, debido a la elección de Trump, algunos de sus clientes ya empezaron a empacar y están haciendo planes para regresar a sus países de origen.

“Están viviendo bajo un gran temor y esperamos que nuestro sistema destruido de inmigración, se empeore mucho, mucho más”.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Community activists gather to discuss and mourn Trump presidency

Story and photo by Nicholas Peterson

On Jan. 20, as U.S. President Donald Trump’s inauguration was underway in Washington, D.C., a spectrum of local citizen-activists gathered at All Souls Unitarian Universalist Church by the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Mo., to deliver talks about his presidency.

The activists did so during a forum called “AfterSHOCK! The Community Responds to the Trump Effects.” It was co-sponsored by PeaceWorks-KC, an anti-armament organization; and All Souls Church.

An audience of 30 heard 13 speakers give brief talks on issues that included the African American experience, healthcare, immigration, the environment and Trump’s cabinet. When the pivotal moment of Trump’s taking the oath of office arrived, the forum became silent and a bell rang in the front of the sanctuary.

“For Donald Trump to be elevated to the highest office of the land is a slap in the face to all marginalized groups that have fought to make gains in positive directions,” said a woman named Justice, a member of One Struggle KC, a local organization involved in racial justice and advocacy.

Before the forum, about 20 people held signs at the J.C. Nichols Fountain on the Country Club Plaza. Barbara Martin, a retired Sprint employee, held a black sign with pink capital letters that read: “Abolish the Electoral College.”

“Well, it’s probably not fit for print what my thoughts are with Trump,” Martin said after chuckling.

Local immigration attorney Angela Ferguson told forum attendees that, because of Trump’s election, some of her clients had begun packing and making plans to return to their countries of origin.

“They’re living in just a great state of heightened fear,” Ferguson said. “And we anticipate that our broken immigration system is going to get much, much worse.”