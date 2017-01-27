Cómo manejar una enfermedad terminal de un ser querido

Share

Puede tomar tiempo aceptar que alguien que usted ama está sufriendo una enfermedad terminal.

De hecho, según Helpguide.org, el proceso de lidiar con una enfermedad terminal “tiene muchas etapas”. El sitio web también dice que “es importante señalar que el proceso de duelo es también soportado por las familias, no sólo por individuos”.

Los siguientes son algunos consejos de lo que uno debe hacer frente cuando un miembro de la familia recibe un diagnóstico terminal:

* Tómese el tiempo para aceptarlo: Cada persona reacciona a las malas noticias de manera diferente. Si una persona no quiere aceptar que un ser querido se está muriendo, dar tiempo y aliento puede ayudar.

* Trate de continuar viviendo una vida normal: Esto incluye trabajar y compartir tiempo valioso con la familia.

* Escuche y proporcione ayuda: Ayude a su ser querido entender que usted está allí para ayudarlo de cualquier manera posible. No importa lo pequeño que sea el gesto, la persona que lo apreciará.

* Hablar de finanzas: No importa lo difícil que sea el momento, discutir las finanzas y tener un plan será importante durante el tiempo que la persona está lidiando con la enfermedad – y para los miembros de la familia. Hablar de cosas como testamento y los gastos del funeral son necesarios.

* Cura y perdona: A medida que la persona enferma entiende la situación, tomar tiempo para sanar espiritualmente y perdonar ayudará a su ser querido ir en paz.

* Tómese el tiempo para afligirse: Cuando llegue el momento y esa persona ya no esté con usted, recuerde tomar tiempo para usted mismo para permitirse sanar. No importa lo difícil que sea la situación, recuerde cuidar de sí mismo. Y recuerde vivir.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

How to deal with a loved one’s terminal illness

By Dos Mundos Staff Reporter

It can take time to accept that someone you love is terminally ill.

Indeed, according to Helpguide.org, the process of dealing with a terminal illness “has many stages.” The website also states: “It’s important to point out that the grieving process is borne by families, not just individuals.”

The following are some tips for coping when a family member receives a terminal diagnosis:

*Take time to accept it: Each person reacts to bad news differently. If a person doesn’t want to accept that a loved one is dying, giving time and encouragement can help.

*Try to continue living a normal life: This includes working and sharing valuable time with family.

*Listen and provide support: Help your terminally ill loved one understand that you’re there to help in any way possible. No matter how small the gesture, the person who’s dying will appreciate it.

*Talk about finances: No matter how hard the moment is, discussing finances and having a plan will be important during the time the person is dealing with the illness – and for family members. Talking about things such as the will and funeral expenses are necessary.

*Heal and forgive: As the terminally ill person understands the situation, taking time to heal spiritually and forgive will help your loved one go in peace.

*Take time to grieve: When the time comes and that person is no longer with you, remember to take time for yourself to allow yourself to heal. No matter how hard the situation is, remember to take care of yourself. And remember to live.