McCrummen Immgration Law Group

Escribo esto el día de la toma de posesión de Donald Trump como Presidente de los Estados Unidos. No es ningún secreto que los inmigrantes temen lo que podría venir después. La verdad es que en este momento en realidad no lo sabemos. Pero sí sabemos que el Sr. Trump realizó una campaña basada de manera deshonesta en los inmigrantes, tanto legales como ilegales, con un amplio apoyo de grupos anti-inmigrantes y racistas. Ya existen rumores, como el del Times, sobre que el nuevo presidente anulará la ley DACA y tratará de limitar la inmigración legal. Muchos de los miembros del gabinete que propuso también apoyan este tipo de acciones.

Este sería un movimiento realmente tonto por parte del Presidente. Es moralmente incorrecto y económicamente desastroso para Estados Unidos. Pero no se desanime. La mayoría de los estadounidenses apoyan la reforma migratoria, al igual que la protección de las personas traídas como niños, así como un camino para la legalización de muchos que no tienen otra forma de obtener el estatus legal. No debemos retraernos, sino seguir exigiendo lo que es correcto para este país. A largo plazo, quizás la retórica extrema y las acciones del nuevo Presidente alterarán tanto la estructura de Estados Unidos que generará el camino para una verdadera reforma migratoria. En esta semana, cuando también hemos recordado al Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., recuerdo sus palabras: “La libertad nunca es dada voluntariamente por el opresor; debe ser exigida por los oprimidos “.

By Roger K. McCrummen

I write this on the day of Donald Trump’s inauguration as President of the U.S. It is no secret that immigrants are fearful of what may come next. The truth is, we don’t really know at this point. But we do know that Mr. Trump made a campaign out of dishonestly scapegoating immigrants and immigration, both legal and illegal, and had the wide support of anti-immigrant and racist groups. There are already rumors in, for example, The LA Times, that the new president will rescind the DACA executive order, and seek to limit legal immigration. Many members of his proposed cabinet also support these kinds of actions.

This would be a profoundly foolish move by the President. It is morally wrong and economically disastrous for the U.S. economy. But let’s not be discouraged. A clear majority of Americans support immigration reform, including protection of people brought here as children, as well as a path to legalization for many who have no other way of gaining legal status. We should not shrink back, but continue to demand what is right for this country. In the long run, perhaps extreme rhetoric and actions by the new President will so upset the fabric of America that it will pave the way for real immigration reform. In this week when we have also remembered Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., I am reminded of his words, “Freedom is never voluntarily given by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”