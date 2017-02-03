Siempre Tax proporciona preparación bilingüe de sus impuestos locales

Share

tweet

De acuerdo con el servicio oficial de Impuestos Internos (IRS) las estadísticas de impuestos del 2016 muestran que 148,840,642 personas presentaron declaraciones de impuestos de ingresos individuales a nivel nacional para el año fiscal del 2015.

Mientras se prepara para el día fiscal de 2017, Siempre Tax en Kansas City, Kansas ofrece servicios de impuestos bilingües.

Siempre Tax, cuya empresa matriz es Liberty Tax, está abierto de 9 am-9 p.m. de lunes a sábado y se encuentra ubicado en el 1711 de la avenida Minnesota, en Kansas City, Kan.

“Vamos a empezar la próxima semana trabajando de lunes a lunes”, indicó por teléfono Esther Lara, gerente y preparadora de impuestos.

“Siempre hacemos estimaciones gratuitas para los clientes», mencionó Lara. “De esa manera, saben cuánto van a regresar y cuánto es nuestra cuota.”

Ricardo Almaraz, quien también es un preparador de impuestos para Siempre Tax, dijo que los clientes potenciales necesitarán ciertos datos cuando visiten Siempre Tax.

“Necesitarás, básicamente, un W-2 o 1099, que muestra cuánto has ganado durante el año”, indicó Almaraz por teléfono.

En cuanto a los ciudadanos indocumentados que carecen de un Número de Seguro Social, pero pagan impuestos, Almaraz les aconseja solicitar un Número de Identificación de Contribuyente Individual (ITIN) a través del IRS. Siempre Tax puede también ayudar con el ITIN.

“Como adulto, para seguir adelante y solicitar este ITIN, necesitará su número de identificación y su certificado de nacimiento”, mencionó Almaraz.

La comunidad hispana es el foco principal de Siempre Tax, indicó Lara. Y el servicio de impuestos está teniendo algunas promociones, incluyendo $50 en efectivo cuando alguien declare con Siempre.

“Declare sus impuestos. Tenemos que cumplir con lo que el IRS requiere de nosotros «, dijo Almaraz. «Venga a Siempre Tax. Ofrecemos consultas gratuitas sin costo alguno. Con su información, podemos averiguar si van a deber o recibir algo.

Para obtener más información, visite siempretax.com.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Siempre Tax provides local, bilingual tax preparation

By Nicholas Peterson

According to official Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 2016 tax statistics 148,840,642 people filed individual income tax returns nationally for fiscal year 2015.

As you prepare for tax day 2017, Siempre Tax in Kansas City, Kansas offers bilingual tax services.

Siempre Tax, whose parent company is Liberty Tax, is open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday- Saturday and located at 1711 Minnesota Ave. in Kansas City, Kan.

“We’re going to start, this coming week, working from Monday to Monday,” said Esther Lara, manager and tax preparer, by phone.

“What we do is, we always do free estimates for the customers,” Lara also said. “That way, they know how much they’re going to get back, how much is our fee.”

Ricardo Almaraz, who’s also a tax preparer for Siempre Tax, said potential clients will need a few items when they visit Siempre Tax.

“You’ll need, basically, a W-2 or 1099, which displays how much you gained throughout the year,” Almaraz said by phone.

As for undocumented citizens who lack a Social Security Number, but pay taxes, Almaraz advises them to apply for an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN) through the IRS. Siempre Tax can help with the ITIN, too.

“As an adult, to go ahead and apply for this ITIN, you’ll need your ID number, your birth certificate,” Almaraz said.

The Hispanic community is a main focus for Siempre Tax, Lara said. And the tax service is running a few promotions, including $50 cash when someone files with Siempre.

“File your taxes. We have to comply with what the IRS requires of us,” Almaraz said. “Come to Siempre Tax. We provide free consultations at no cost. With their information, we can figure out if they’re going to owe or if they’re getting something back.”

For more information, visit siempretax.com.