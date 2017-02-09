Gorritos por un Corazón Sano

Share

Recién nacidos reciben gorritos rojos por el Mes Americano del Corazón

Durante el mes de febrero , los bebés recién nacidos en el área de Kansas City están recibiendo pequeños gorritos tejidos de color rojo.

Los regalos son parte de la segunda iniciativa anual Pequeños Gorritos, Grandes Corazones”, de la Asociación Americana del Corazón (AHA, por sus siglas en inglés). La iniciativa trata de aumentar la conciencia sobre la enfermedad cardiaca, causa de muerte número uno en el país, y la enfermedad cardiaca congénita, el defecto de nacimiento líder en el país, durante el mes de febrero, que es el Mes Americano del Corazón.

Hay 17 hospitales que recibirán los gorritos. De acuerdo con DeEtta Lee, directora de comunicaciones de AHA, el número total de gorritos llegará a 6,800.

“¡Nos pasamos mucho!”, dijo Lee vía telefónica con una carcajada.

El 3 de febrero, los miembros de los medios de comunicación se unieron con AHA para entregar algunos gorritos al Centro Médico Shawnee Mission. El centro médico recibe más bebés que ningún otro hospital en el área, de acuerdo con su sitio web.

“Ellos fueron muy amables con los voluntarios que ayudaron a tejer los gorritos”, dijo Lee sobre las familias con un recién nacido que recibieron un gorrito el 4 de febrero.

La AHA dijo que tienen todos los gorritos que necesitan por ahora, pero aún aceptarán donativos para el 2018.

Para obtener mayor información, visite: heart.org/LittleHatsBigHearts

Newborns receiving red hats for American Heart Month

By Nicholas Peterson

February newborns in the Kansas City area are receiving little, knitted red hats.

The gifts are part of the American Heart Association’s (AHA’s) second annual “Little Hats, Big Hearts” initiative. The initiative seeks to raise awareness about heart disease, the nation’s No. 1 killer; and congenital heart disease, the nation’s leading birth defect, during February, which is American Heart Month.

There are 17 hospitals that will receive the hats. According to DeEtta Lee, AHA communication director, the total hats will number at 6,800.

“We went way over!” Lee said with a laugh by phone.

On Feb. 3, members of the media joined the AHA to hand out some hats at the Shawnee Mission (Kan.) Medical Center. The medical center delivers more babies than any other hospital in the area, according to its website.

“They were just so gracious for the volunteers that helped knit and crochet the hats,” Lee said of the families with a newborn who received a hat on Feb. 4.

The AHA said it has all the red hats it needs for now, but will still accept donations for 2018.

For more information, visit heart.org/LittleHatsBigHearts.