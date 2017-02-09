La comunidad asiste a junta de inmigración en KCMO

Share

tweet

El 4 de febrero, ciudadanos preocupados asistieron a una reunión del ayuntamiento de inmigración en el Centro Técnico de Carrera Manual para estar mejor informados sobre la prohibición de inmigración delPresidente Trump, una orden ejecutiva polémica que ha provocado la oposición de activistas en todo el país.

Varios panelistas participaron en la reunión, incluyendo el representante estadounidense Emanuel Cleaver II, quien dijo que se opone a la prohibición de inmigración y apoya plenamente el programa de Acción Diferida para los Llegados de la Niñez (DACA).

“Tenemos jóvenes que no vinieron a este país ilegalmente”, dijo Cleaver durante una conferencia de prensa. “Ellos fueron traídos aquí siendo niños, y tienen el derecho de vivir pacíficamente en este país … No se puede hacer América grandioso usando tropezones; Se hace América grandioso poniendo este país disponible para una amplia variedad de gente. Las nuevas ideas que vienen como resultado de la inmigración nos convierten en el gran país que somos “.

Otros invitados especiales incluyeron Nick Haines de KCPT (canal 19), que moderó el panel; Y representantes de diversas organizaciones, como el Consulado Mexicano de Kansas City y el Kansas / Missouri Dream Alliance.

Además, la multitud escuchó los testimonios de una refugiada de Tanzania y recipiente de DACA Robert Sagastume. Ambos arrojan algo de luz sobre las realidades de su vida cotidiana y lo que los llevó a los Estados Unidos.

En general, hubo una gran cantidad de apoyo a los derechos de los inmigrantes durante el evento de gran asistencia. Sin embargo, varios grupos interrumpieron durante el evento, incluyendo miembros del Kansas / Missouri Dream Alliance. Más tarde, publicaron una carta para el congresista Cleaver para aclarar su desobediencia civil y le expusieron cuatro peticiones para abogar por todos los inmigrantes.

El acontecimiento fue posible gracias a Gilbert Guerrero, quien falleció el 3 de febrero. Guerrero fue un miembro activo de la comunidad que abogó por los derechos de los inmigrantes y trabajó para el progreso de los latinos en Kansas City.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Community attends immigration town hall meeting in KCMO

By Melissa Arroyo

On Feb. 4, concerned citizens attended an immigration town hall meeting at the Manual Career Technical Center to be better informed about President Trump’s immigration ban – a controversial executive order that has sparked opposition from activists nationwide.

Various panelists participated in the meeting, including U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver II, who said he opposes the immigration ban and fully supports the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“We have young people who did not come into this country illegally,” Cleaver said during a press conference. “They were brought here as children, and they have a right to live peacefully in this country.… You can’t make America great by using stumbling blocks; you make America great by making this country available to a wide variety of people. And (consequently), the new ideas that come in as a result of immigration make us the great country that we are.”

Other special guests included Nick Haines from KCPT (Channel 19), who moderated the panel; and representatives from various organizations, such as the Mexican Consulate of Kansas City and the Kansas/Missouri Dream Alliance.

In addition, the crowd heard the testimonies of a refugee from Tanzania and DACA recipient Robert Sagastume. The two shed some light on the realities of their daily lives and what brought them to the United States.

Overall, there was an outpouring of support for immigrant rights during the highly attended event. However, several hecklers also appeared during the event, including members of the Kansas/Missouri Dream Alliance. Later, they released an open letter to Congressman Cleaver to clarify their civil disobedience and outlined four petitions to him to advocate for all immigrants.

The event was made possible by Gilbert Guerrero, who died of a stroke on Feb. 3. Guerrero was an active community member who advocated for immigrant rights and worked toward the advancement of Latinos in Kansas City.