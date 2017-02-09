McCrummen Immgration Law Group

Share

Las últimas semanas han sido tiempos desconcertantes y aterradores para muchos. Las órdenes ejecutivas presidenciales que alarman o confunden, los rápidos cambios en las leyes y los fallos judiciales que interrumpen temporalmente algunas órdenes, generan una incontrolable incertidumbre. Los rumores adquieren vida propia, dejando a los hechos como pensamientos posteriores. Aquí hay algunas ideas para superar estos tiempos difíciles y protegerse a sí mismos y a sus seres queridos.

Primero, mantén la calma. Confía en lo que ves, no en lo que otros dicen que escucharon. Los rumores, incluso los documentos filtrados que pueden o no convertirse en órdenes o políticas ejecutivas, y los proyectos de ley presentados en el Congreso que no han pasado por el proceso legislativo, que puede que nunca ocurran o resistan el desafío en los tribunales. Concéntrese en lo que realmente está sucediendo y lo que se ha emitido o aprobado. Estén bien informados sobre los hechos, no sobre los miedos, para que no se conviertan en presa de personas sin escrúpulos que simplemente tratan de beneficiarse del miedo.

En segundo lugar, conoce tus derechos si te encuentras con agentes de la ley o de inmigración. El Centro Nacional de Leyes de Inmigración, www.nilc.org, explica los derechos y las acciones aconsejables para estos encuentros. La Unión Americana de Libertad Civil, www.aclu.org, tiene una tarjeta con tus derechos y aconseja llevarla contigo. Esta organización también tiene una aplicación gratuita para tu teléfono celular que incluye tus derechos y una forma de grabar e informar incidentes y encuentros.

Tercero, tomen consuelo en la solidaridad de los miles de estadounidenses que están hablando y defendiendo el concepto de bienvenida, a través del proceso correcto y la no discriminación. Haz que tu voz también sea escuchada.

By Roger K. McCrummen

The past few weeks have been a bewildering, frightening time for many. Presidential executive orders that alarm or confuse, rapid changes in policy, and court challenges temporarily halting some orders produce rampant uncertainty. Rumors take on lives of their own, leaving facts as afterthoughts. Here are some thoughts for getting through these tough times and protecting yourselves and your loved ones.

First, stay calm. Rely on what you see, not what others tell you they heard. Rumors, including leaked documents that may or may not become executive orders or policies, and proposed or introduced bills in Congress that have not gone through the legislative process may never come about, or withstand challenge in court. Focus on what is actually happening and what has been issued or passed. Be well enough informed about facts, not fears, that you do not become prey for unscrupulous persons merely trying to profit from fear.

Second, know your rights if you encounter law enforcement or immigration agents. The National Immigration Law Center, www.nilc.org, explains rights and advisable actions for such encounters. The American Civil Liberties Union, www.aclu.org, has a know your rights card with advice to carry with you. This organization also has a free app for your cell phone that includes your rights and a way to record and report incidents and encounters.

Third, take comfort in solidarity with the thousands of Americans who are speaking out and standing up for a concept of welcome, due process and nondiscrimination. Make your voice heard as well.