Pareja del día de San Valentín: Cristal Pérez y Miguel Toraya

Share

tweet

Alguien que quiere pruebas de que el amor duradero todavía existe podría considerar el caso de Cristal Pérez y Miguel Toraya.

Pérez y Toraya han estado juntos desde que se conocieron en enero del 2000. Los residentes de Kansas City, Kansas, tienen dos hijos: Yharell y Karim.

“Yo tenía 14 años y mi marido en ese momento tenía 17 años», recordó Pérez. -No hablamos mucho al principio. Pero después de un tiempo, consiguió hacerme reír y me pidió mi número.

“Como mi familia era muy estricta, siendo su única niña y la mayor, no quería darle mi número”, continuó. “El día en que vi el brillo de la luz del sol, en sus ojos verdes amarillos, capturó mi corazón y se convirtió en mi debilidad.”

Los dos, que recientemente celebraron su aniversario de boda de 4 años, les gusta divertirse con sus hijos y apreciar el crecimiento de su familia.

“Salimos como una familia – y tratamos de disfrutar … la compañía del otro para crear recuerdos felices y duraderos”, mencionó Pérez. “Nuestro lugar favorito es Tropicana. Nos encanta ir al parque y hacer ejercicio. “

Para Pérez y su esposo, el Día de San Valentín (14 de febrero) es una celebración especial cada año. Una de sus celebraciones más inolvidables fue cuando su marido compró un pabellón para el patio que el mismo ensambló. También decoró las paredes y puso algunos velos dentro, creando un tema árabe.

“Había cubiertos finos y rosas de cristal rojo en la parte de arriba”, dijo Pérez. “Disfrutamos de un gran almuerzo preparado por él. Todo esto sucedió en medio de una mini tormenta de nieve en invierno. Teníamos frío, pero fue mágico.

Para 2017, Pérez y su esposo han acordado ir a una cita especial. Primero, su marido pasará tiempo con su hija. Luego saldrá con Pérez y el resto de su familia.

Para alguien que quiere encontrar un amor duradero, Pérez sugiere comenzar con una relación de amistad.

“Busca a alguien que te haga sonreír, alguien que comparta los mismos valores y te inspire a ser una mejor persona”, mencionó. “El amor verdadero es para siempre”.

________________________________________________________________________________________________

Valentine’s Day couple: Cristal Perez and Miguel Toraya

By Chara

Someone who wants proof that lasting love still exists might want to consider the case of Cristal Perez and Miguel Toraya.

Perez and Toraya have been together since meeting in January 2000. The Kansas City, Kan., residents have two children: Yharell and Karim.

“I was 14 and my husband at that time was 17,” Perez recalled. “We didn’t talk much at first. But after a while, he managed to get a laugh out of me and asked for my number.”

“Since my family was very strict, being their only girl and the oldest, I did not want to disclose my number,” she continued. “(The) day the sunlight hit his eyes (and) shined his yellow-greens eyes at me, (he) captured my heart and became my weakness.”

The two, who recently celebrated their 4-year wedding anniversary, like to have fun with their children and appreciate growing as a family.

“We go out as a family – and we try to enjoy … each other’s company to create happy and lasting memories,” Perez said. “Our favorite place is Tropicana. We love to go to the park and to work out.”

For Perez and her husband, Valentine’s Day (Feb. 14) is a special annual celebration. One of their most unforgettable celebrations together was when her husband bought a patio house that he assembled. He also decorated the walls and put some veils inside, creating an Arabic theme.

“There was fine silverware and red glass roses on top,” Perez said. “We enjoyed a great lunch cooked by him. This all happened in the middle of a mini-winter blizzard. We were cold, but it was magical.”

For 2017, Perez and her husband have agreed to go on a special date. First, her husband will spend time with their daughter. Then, he will go out with Perez and the rest of their family.

For someone who wants to find lasting love, Perez suggests starting with a friendship relationship.

“Look for someone who makes you smile, someone who shares the same values and inspires you to be a better person,” she said. “True love is forever.”