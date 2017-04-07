Jordan se postula para alcaldía del Gobierno Unificado/Director Ejecutivo

Share

D. Keith Jordan ha visto mejoramientos para los residentes del lado oeste de Kansas City, Kansas. Ahora, el residente de toda la vida de Kansas City quiere ver mejoramientos para el lado este de la ciudad. Y está persiguiendo ese deseo postulándose para alcalde/director ejecutivo del Gobierno Unificado del Condado Wyandotte/Kansas City, Kansas.

“Observo en áreas como mi vecindario en el área Turner, Argentina y todos esos y todos tenemos estas… reparaciones a las calles que necesitan hacerse… Hay casas y algunos edificios que están entablados y que necesitan ser atendidos”, dijo Jordan, quien anunció su candidatura en marzo, un lunes por la mañana (27 de marzo) por teléfono. “Pero ¿a dónde se está yendo todo el dinero? Está siendo bombeado hacia la parte oeste de Kansas City”.

Aunque Jordan no resulte electo, de todos modos le gustaría ver mejoramientos infraestructurales a la parte este de Kansas City. Por eso les está pidiendo a los votantes que se comuniquen con él por correo electrónico a mayorjordan2017@gmail.com o visite su página en Facebook en fb.me/MayorJordan2017 para transmitir sus preocupaciones relacionadas con la comunidad.

“Entonces, para quien vaya a estar a cargo, podré por lo menos decir, “mira, fíjate en toda esta gente aquí. Mira todas estas voces. Y esta es la gente que vive aquí la que tú estás representando y que necesitas ir y ponerles atención”, dijo él.

Jordan, productor y artista en el programa The Johnny Dare Morning Show” para 98.9 The Rock (KQRC-FM), estuvo entre los tres candidatos a alcalde/director ejecutivo hasta el martes por la tarde (28 de marzo). Los otros fueron David Alvey y el titular Mark Holland. Ellos y cualquier otro candidato que se postule se enfrentarán en las elecciones primarias del Gobierno Unificado en agosto. La elección general está programada para el 7 de noviembre.

Para obtener mayor información sobre las próximas elecciones del Gobierno Unificado, incluyendo información sobre la votación, visite http://www.wycokck.org/election/.

Jordan enters UG mayoral/CEO race

By Shawn Roney

D. Keith Jordan has seen improvements made for residents of the western side of Kansas City, Kan.

Now, the lifelong Kansas City resident wants to see improvements made for residents of the city’s eastern side. And he’s pursuing that desire by running for mayor/CEO of the Unified Government of Wyandotte County/Kansas City, Kan.

“I look down in areas like my neighborhood down in (the) Turner (area), Argentine and all that and … (we’ve) got all these … street repairs that need to be done…. (There are) houses and some buildings that are boarded up that need to be taken care of,” said Jordan, who announced his candidacy in early March, on Monday morning (March 27) by phone. “But where’s all the money going? It’s being pumped back into the west part of Kansas City.”

Even if Jordan isn’t elected, he’d still like to see infrastructural improvements made to eastern Kansas City. That’s why he’s asking voters who contact him by email at mayorjordan2017@gmail.com or visit his Facebook page at fb.me/MayorJordan2017 to air their community-related concerns.

“Then (to) whoever is in charge, (I’ll be able) to at least say, ‘Hey, see, look at all these people right here. Look at all these voices. And these are the people that live here that you’re representing that you need to go and pay attention to,’ ” he said.

Jordan, a producer and performer on “The Johnny Dare Morning Show” for 98.9 The Rock (KQRC-FM), was among three mayoral/CEO candidates, as of Tuesday afternoon (March 28). The others were David Alvey and incumbent Mark Holland. They and any other candidates who file will face off in the Unified Government’s primary elections in August. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 7.

For more information about the upcoming Unified Government elections, including information on voting, visit http://www.wycokck.org/election/.