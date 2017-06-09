Macky Cellular celebrates 12th anniversary

Share

By Chara

Vicente Sanchez knew he wanted to help the community – and felt that he could do so by opening a cellphone dealership.

In May 2005, Sanchez followed through with his desire to help others by opening Macky Cellular, the first Hispanic prepaid cellphone dealership in Kansas City, Mo.’s Northeast area, with his family. The business recently celebrated its 12th anniversary.

“There weren’t people who spoke Spanish; we used to go to the store and we couldn’t find a person that spoke our language,” Sanchez said. “As a family, we thought it was a good idea to open a cellphone store.”

However, getting to the point of opening a business wasn’t easy.

“It was very hard because we didn’t know the market,” Sanchez stated. “We didn’t have the contacts. But little by little, we made it happen.”

To open their business, Sanchez and his family started communicating to cellphone companies to request information. Finally, someone helped them become sub-dealers. They continued working and eventually became an official dealer. Macky Cellular offers cellphone services with Metro and Boost Mobile.

Since celebrating their 10th anniversary in 2015, Sanchez and his family have concentrated on thanking people for their support with a big community event each year.

“Thanks to the community, we have what we have,” Sanchez said.

This year’s anniversary took place on May 27, located at 5218 E. Truman Road. The event included free food, water, sodas and entertainment for the children. In addition, there was a raffle of cellphones, including iPhones and other brands.

“We just want to give back to the community,” Sanchez said. “They have given us too much – and without them, we would not be here.”

Sanchez and his family have big plans for the future: They want to keep serving the community for years to come.

“We know our people and we know what they like,” Sanchez stated. “We know what type of customer service we should offer them to make them happy. We want to thank (them for) their support, and we hope to keep helping them.”

Macky Cellular celebra 12º aniversario

Vicente Sánchez sabía que quería ayudar a la comunidad, y sintió que él podría hacerlo abriendo una distribuidora de teléfonos celulares.

En mayo del 2005, Sánchez prosiguió con su deseo de llegar a otros inaugurando Macky Cellular, la primera distribuidora hispana de teléfonos celulares prepagados en el área Northeast, de Kansas City, Missouri, con su familia. El negocio recientemente celebró su 12º aniversario.

“No había gente que hablara español, antes íbamos a la tienda y no podíamos encontrar a alguien que hablara nuestro idioma. Como familia, pensamos que sería una buena idea abrir una tienda de teléfonos celulares”, dijo Sánchez.

Sin embargo, llegar al punto de abrir el negocio no fue fácil.

“Fue muy difícil porque no conocíamos el mercado. No teníamos contactos, pero poco a poco, lo logramos”, declaró Sánchez.

Para abrir su negocio, Sánchez y su familia empezaron a comunicarse con compañías de teléfonos celulares para pedir información. Finalmente, alguien les ayudó a convertirse en sub distribuidores. Ellos continuaron trabajando y con el tiempo se convirtieron en el distribuidor oficial. Macky Cellular ofrece servicios de teléfonos celulares de Metro y Boost Mobile.

Desde que celebraron su 10º aniversario en el 2015, Sánchez y su familia se han concentrado en agradecer el apoyo de la gente con un gran evento comunitario cada año.

“Gracias a la comunidad, tenemos lo que tenemos”, dijo Sánchez.

El aniversario de este año tomó lugar el 27 de mayo, localizado en at 5218 E. Truman Road. El evento incluyó comida, agua, refrescos y entretenimiento para los niños sin costo. Además, tuvieron una rifa de teléfonos celulares, incluyendo a iPhones y otras marcas.

“Solamente queremos corresponderle a la comunidad. Ellos nos han dado demasiado, y sin ellos no estaríamos aquí”, dijo Sánchez.

Sánchez y su familia tienen grandes planes para el futuro: quieren seguir dando servicio la comunidad por muchos años más.

“Conocemos a nuestra gente y sabemos lo que les gusta. Nosotros sabemos el tipo de servicio al cliente que les debemos ofrecer para que estén contentos. Queremos agradecer su apoyo, y esperamos seguir ayudándolos”.