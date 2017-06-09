Ramon-Venable part of growing educational trend

Share

By Paula Alzate

Former Kansas City area resident Kathy Ramon-Venable is part of a growing trend in education: parents and grandparents going to college and getting a degree.

Ramon-Venable received her bachelor’s degree in social work in 2014 from Park University and her master’s degree in social work in 2017 from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio. According to Ramon-Venable, the road to her accomplishments wasn’t easy.

“When my father remarried, he sent my sister and … (me) to boarding school in San Antonio,” she said. “He could have provided us with free college as a veteran benefit through the Hazlewood Act, but we did not know about this opportunity. When I reached my 18th birthday, I thought my only option was to join the workforce, so I moved to Houston to work as a concierge at the Westin Galleria Hotel.”

But Ramon-Venable said she wanted to be a role model to young Latinas and prove it was never too late to get an education. Eventually, she settled in the Kansas City area and juggled being a wife and mother with being a student at Park.

During Ramon-Venable’s years at the Parkville, Mo., school, she carried a 3.8 GPA, became a member of the national social work honor society and the national Spanish honor society. In addition, she managed her own business in Kansas City, volunteered at the Guadalupe Centers Inc. Senior Center and served as a member of the Guadalajara Sister Cities Committee. She also served as president of Park’s Modern Language Club and vice president of the Social Work Club. For Ramon-Venable, her biggest accomplishment was presenting a paper on advancing social work education to serve the aging population at the annual Association of Baccalaureate Social Work Program Directors conference in Louisville, Ky.

In 2005, Ramon-Venable met her husband, who remains active in the Hispanic community. During their time living in Kansas City, he was a board member of the Hispanic Economic Development Corp. and served as board vice chairman for reStart, a shelter that offers supportive services to the homeless in downtown Kansas City.

Ramon-Venable and her husband live in Dallas, where she accepted a position at Dignity Memorial. There, she works as a counselor and case manager to help families plan funeral services and meet their cemetery property needs.

“My social work education has served as a great foundation for this role with Dignity,” Ramon-Venable said. “I feel well-prepared to add value to client relationships and help families save money and reduce emotional stress.”

Ramon-Venable said she enjoys the community in Dallas, but still misses Kansas City.

“We both miss family, friends and our involvement in Kansas City,” she said. “But it’s exciting to be in a new community, close to the grandkids and no more snow in the winter.”

Ramon-Venable parte de una tendencia creciente en educación

Kathy Ramon-Venable, ex residente del área de Kansas City, es parte de una creciente tendencia en educación: padres y abuelos que van a la universidad y obtenien un título. Ramon-Venable recibió su diploma de trabajadora social en el 2014 de Park University y su maestría en trabajo social en el 2017 de la Universidad de Our Lady of the Lakeen San Antonio. Según Ramón-Venable, el camino hacia sus logros no fue fácil.

“Cuando mi padre volvió a casarse, envió a mi hermana y a mi a un internado en San Antonio”, dijo. “Él podría habernos dado la universidad gratuita como un beneficio veterano a través de la Ley de Hazlewood, pero no sabíamos acerca de esta oportunidad. Cuando cumplí 18 años, pensé que mi única opción era unirme a la fuerza de trabajo, así que me mudé a Houston para trabajar en el hotel Westin Galleria “.

Sin embargo, Ramón-Venable dijo que quería ser un modelo para jóvenes latinas y demostrar que nunca era demasiado tarde para obtener una educación. Eventualmente, ella se estableció en el área de Kansas City y logró ser esposa, madre y estudiante en Park. Durante los años de Ramon-Venable en la universidad, obtuvo un GPA 3.8, se convirtió en un miembro de la sociedad de honor del trabajo social nacional y de la sociedad nacional del honor española. Además, manejó su propio negocio en Kansas City, se ofreció como voluntaria en el Centro para Mayores de Guadalupe Centers Inc. y sirvió como miembro del Comité de Ciudades Hermanas de Guadalajara. También fue presidente del Club de Lenguaje Moderno de Park y vicepresidenta del Club de Trabajo Social.

Para Ramon-Venable, su mayor logro fue presentar un artículo sobre el avance de la educación en el trabajo social para atender a la población anciana en la conferencia anual de la Asociación de Bachilleres de Trabajo Social en Louisville, Kentucky.

En el 2005, Ramón-Venable conoció a su esposo, quien permanece activo en la comunidad hispana. Durante su tiempo viviendo en Kansas City, fue miembro de la junta directiva de Hispanic Economic Development Corp. y fue vicepresidente de la junta directiva de reStart, un refugio que ofrece servicios de apoyo a las personas sin hogar en el centro de Kansas City.

Ramon-Venable y su esposo viven en Dallas, donde ella aceptó una posición en Dignity Memorial. Allí, trabaja como consejera y administradora de casos para ayudar a las familias a planificar los servicios funerarios y satisfacer las necesidades funerales.

“Mi educación en el trabajo social ha servido como una gran base para este papel con Dignity”, dijo Ramon-Venable. “Me siento bien preparado para agregar valor a las relaciones con los clientes y ayudar a las familias a ahorrar dinero y reducir el estrés emocional”.

Ramon-Venable dijo que disfruta de la comunidad en Dallas, pero todavía echa de menos Kansas City. “Ambos extrañamos a nuestra familia, amigos y nuestra participación en Kansas City”, dijo. “Pero es emocionante estar en una nueva comunidad, cerca de los nietos y no más nieve en el invierno”