How to Remove a President

Share

tweet

One of the hardest things to do — anywhere — is remove a president from office.

When a president assumes power, he inherits a complex system that’s in place mainly to protect him, physically and legally. Once in office, he has an army, spies, lawyers, bureaucrats and a lot of resources to defend him.

This is why ousting the beleaguered leaders of countries like the United States, Mexico and Venezuela is so complicated.

Dumping a president starts with proving he did something illegal. Personal scandals, bad management and plummeting approval ratings aren’t enough to reverse the will of the electorate (assuming, of course, that the president was democratically elected). You need evidence that a crime has been committed.

In the U.S., the search is on. Last week, former FBI director James Comey testified before a U.S. Senate committee that President Trump urged him to back off from an investigation into possible links between Russia and Michael Flynn, the president’s former national security adviser.

Comey also testified that Trump asked for his “loyalty” — and, failing to secure it, fired him last month. “I was fired because of the Russia investigation,” Comey told the committee. If it turns out that Trump was attempting to obstruct justice, he could face impeachment.

But the White House and Trump’s personal lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, insist that Trump never asked Comey to express his “loyalty” — or to kill the Russia investigation.

So this situation comes down to credibility. Someone is lying — is it Comey or Trump? We need to know who’s telling the truth. Meanwhile, the media are investigating too. “What we have to do as journalists is find the evidence,” the celebrated former Washington Post reporter Carl Bernstein recently said on CNN. He and his Post colleague Bob Woodward spearheaded the reporting of the Watergate scandal that led President Richard Nixon to resign.

In Mexico, many people believe that President Enrique Peña Nieto was guilty of a serious conflict of interest a couple of years ago when his wife bought a $7 million house from a government contractor. But rather than launch an independent probe led by the Mexican Congress, the president charged a subordinate, Virgilio Andrade, to investigate him, the first lady, Angelica Rivera, and Luis Videgaray, Mexico’s former finance minister.

Nobody was surprised when Andrade quickly acquitted the three of them and announced that nothing illegal had happened. Removing a Mexican president from office over an alleged act of corruption would have been unprecedented in Mexico’s history. But in this instance the country’s entire political system conspired to protect one of its own, and the investigation went no further.

Now consider Venezuela, where tens of thousands of demonstrators have been thronging the streets and demanding the ouster of President Nicolas Maduro, or at least his dismissal through an early election.

Maduro’s regime has already taken off its democratic mask. He has ordered the dissolution of the Venezuelan assembly, and he wants to write a new constitution that would allow him to cling to power indefinitely. Maduro also controls almost everything in the country — the army, the courts, the media, the major industries, including oil. He also has firepower.

Venezuela’s Bolivarian Guard has engaged in war tactics against protesters, and the Maduro regime hopes to crush the demonstrations altogether. More than 60 people have died in protests this year, and it seems that Maduro doesn’t mind if the number of casualties climbs, so long as he regains control of the streets.

Venezuelans — and they alone — must find a way to expose the human rights violations there. And they must get other countries on their side — it’s sad to see how many Latin American governments have refused to denounce Maduro’s abuses.

I’m perfectly aware that the United States, Mexico and Venezuela are quite different in how they practice democracy. Nevertheless, when a leader loses the people’s trust, it’s vital that the population denounce him. And if he does something illegal, he should be thrown out of office.

Yes, it’s tough to unseat someone who wields almost all the power. But note the key word: “almost.”

_________________________________________________________________________________

Para Quitar al Presidente

Una de las cosas más difíciles en cualquier país es quitar de su puesto al presidente. Una vez que un mandatario llega al poder, hay todo un sistema que se echa a andar para protegerlo, física y legalmente. Ese candidato que no era nadie, de pronto, tiene un ejército, espías, abogados, burócratas y muchísimo dinero para defenderse. Por eso es tan complicado sacar a los líderes de Estados Unidos, México y Venezuela.

Para destituir al encargado de cualquier nación primero hay que demostrar que hizo algo ilegal. Los escándalos personales, la mala administración y una caída en las encuestas no suelen ser razones suficientes para revertir la voluntad de la gente (suponiendo, por supuesto, que el presidente llegó al poder de manera democrática). Tiene que existir algún tipo de crimen para destituirlo.

Eso es lo que varios tratan de probar en Estados Unidos. El exdirector del FBI, James Comey, aseguró que el presidente Trump le pidió que suspendiera una investigación sobre los vínculos de su exjefe de seguridad nacional, Michael Flynn, con los rusos. Además, Comey dice que Trump le exigió “lealtad” y que, al no garantizársela, perdió su puesto. “Fui despedido por la investigación sobre Rusia”, dijo en su testimonio ante un comité del Senado. Si se comprobara que esto fue obstrucción de justicia, podría haber un juicio de destitución contra Trump.

Pero la Casa Blanca y su abogado personal, Marc Kasowitz, no lo creen así. Insisten en que el presidente Trump nunca le pidió al exdirector del FBI que pusiera fin a la investigación sobre Rusia y que el mandatario tampoco le exigió “lealtad” a Comey.

Esta situación se reduce a una cuestión de credibilidad. Alguien está mintiendo, ¿es Comey o Trump? Necesitamos saber quién está diciendo la verdad. Mientras tanto, los medios también están investigando. “Lo que debemos hacer como periodistas es encontrar la evidencia”, dijo el célebre ex reportero de The Washington Post Carl Bernstein en CNN. Él y su colega del Post Bob Woodward encabezaron los reportajes del escándalo de Watergate que llevó al presidente Richard Nixon a renunciar.

En México, muchos creen que el presidente Enrique Peña Nieto incurrió en un grave conflicto de intereses cuando su esposa compró una casa de siete millones de dólares a un contratista gubernamental. Pero en lugar de que el Congreso investigara de manera independiente un posible acto de corrupción, el Presidente puso a un subalterno, Virgilio Andrade, a investigarlo a él, a su esposa y al entonces Secretario de Hacienda, Luis Videgaray.

A nadie sorprendió cuando Andrade exoneró a los tres de cualquier ilegalidad. Tumbar al presidente de México por un supuesto acto de corrupción hubiera sido un hecho sin precedentes en la historia del país. Pero todo el sistema político conspiró para proteger a los suyos.

Por último, las protestas multitudinarias que por más de dos meses se han realizado en Venezuela tienen como objetivo la caída del dictador, Nicolás Maduro. O, por lo menos, una salida negociada con unas elecciones anticipadas.

El régimen de Maduro ya se quitó la máscara democrática; ordenó la disolución de la Asamblea, quiere una nueva Constitución para eternizarse en el poder y lo controla todo en el país, desde el ejército y las Cortes hasta los medios de comunicación y las principales industrias. Además, tienen las armas.

Con una Guardia Bolivariana que utiliza tácticas de guerra contra sus jóvenes, la dictadura madurista quiere sofocar las protestas en los próximos días. Hay más de seis decenas de muertos y, aparentemente, no les importan muchos más si recuperan el control de las calles.

Los venezolanos – y sólo los venezolanos – deben buscar una salida a las graves violaciones de los derechos humanos. Pero es tristísimo ver como muchos gobiernos latinoamericanos se han negado a denunciar los abusos de Nicolás Maduro.

Como ven, deshacerse de un líder en Estados Unidos, México y Venezuela no es nada fácil. Son, lo entiendo perfectamente, situaciones distintas y con niveles muy dispares de democracia. Sin embargo, cuando la gente pierde la confianza en un líder, el único remedio es denunciarlo y, si comete un acto ilegal, hay que sacarlo.

Hay pocas cosas más difíciles en la política que deshacerse de quien tiene casi todo el poder en sus manos. Pero en ese “casi” está la solución.

(Jorge Ramos, periodista ganador del Emmy, es el principal director de noticias de Univision Network. Ramos, nacido en México, es autor de nueve libros de grandes ventas, el más reciente de los cuales es “A Country for All: An Immigrant Manifesto”.)

(¿Tiene algun comentario o pregunta para Jorge Ramos? Envié un correo electrónico a Jorge.Ramos@nytimes.com. Por favor incluya su nombre, ciudad y país.)