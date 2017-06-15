Talking about movies and immigration

Share

tweet

Por Chara

The present immigration environment currently affecting the United States has become more evident in recent days. The movie Beatriz At Dinner, starring by Salma Hayek, is the clear sample of the reality that a lot of latinos live daily in this country. To try to clear up some immigration doubts and provide information about the present situation that we live today, Dos Mundos talked to Noemi Ramirez, immigration lawyer with more than 20 years of experience, and here we present what she said.

Dos Mundos: What is your opinion about the movie “Beatriz at Dinner”?

Noemí Ramírez: I think that the movie, though not specifically planned for, arrived at the perfect moment because it really takes and talks about subjects that latinos are now facing, either in a direct or indirect manner. For example, fear, it is the main thing that has been generated. We have seen a constant attack against the Latin community and we see it all the time. Another topic that the movie exposes is discrimination and racism that continues to get stronger all the time toward our community.

DM: You touched a topic that is very important, discrimination and racism. We all have rights. Is there a way that if one person is discriminated against, with or without legal papers, he or she could take legal action?

NR: Yes, but it depends. If someone walks by the street and does a discriminatory act toward you maybe not. However, if you are discriminated against at work, you can take legal measures. Everything depends on the moment that it happens and that way that it happens.

DM: What advice would you give to the migrant community about the climate of uncertainty that is going on now?

NR: Number one, know your rights, if immigration authorities, or ICE stops you, the undocumented persons should know that you have the same rights as anybody else. You have the right to request a lawyer, keep silent, ask to see a judge and you have the right to a legal proceeding before being deported or processed, if it gets to that point. Another important point is to be careful with fraud, if someone tells you that you can get that residence card only by paying money, it is not true.

DM: What measures should people take to protect themselves?

NR: It is important that you do not procrastinate. If you have the chance to become a citizen or resident, do it.

DM: What are the things the authorities cannot do against immigrants?

NR: Authorities cannot just stop you or ask you for your papers just because of the way that you talk, for that to happen there should be a reasonable suspicion that you are here undocumented. If you need medical care, you have the right to it. It is not against the law, to refuse to answer questions, you just have to give your name to the officer, but if you do not want to give your date of birth or your nationality, you do not have to do it. Another thing is that if someone knocks at your door, people can refuse to open it. The person has the right to keep it closed as long as there is not a warrant, even if the door is open, they cannot make an arrest if they do not have the appropriate documentation.

DM: How does the immigration climate look for this year?

NR: It does not look good. A lot of people are waiting to see what is going to happen with the TPS. We have already seen the Secretary of Safety that do not want to expand the TPS for the Haitians, so we do not know what is going to happen. But there are certain proposals in the House of Representatives, where they are trying to militarize that ICA department. They want to increase the immediate deportation. We are waiting to see what’s going to happen with those people, the immigration climate does not look good for this year and we have to stay alert and not just cross your arms. We have to call our representatives, push and keep with those marches going and the pressure on.

If you have questions about immigration, you can speak to the lawyer Noemi Ramirez at (213) 622-2706 o escribir a info@noemilaw.com. For more information visit www.noemilaw.com

_________________________________________________________________________________

Hablando de películas y de inmigración…

El actual clima migratorio que afecta a la unión americana se hace sentir presente en el ambiente. La película Beatriz at Dinner protagonizada por Salma Hayek, es la clara muestra de una realidad que muchos latinos viven a diario en el país. Para aclarar dudas migratorias y proporcionar información acerca del panorama migratorio de la actualidad, en Dos Mundos platicó con Noemí Ramírez abogada de inmigración con más de 20 años de experiencia, y esto fue lo que nos comentó.

Dos Mundos: ¿Cuál es tu opinión de la película ‘Beatriz at Dinner’?

Noemí Ramírez: Creo yo que la película, aunque no se haya planeado, llegó en un momento perfecto porque realmente toma y habla de muchos temas que está enfrentando el latino ya sea de una forma directa o indirecta. Por ejemplo, el miedo, es lo principal que se ha generado, hemos visto un ataque constante por la comunidad latina y lo vemos todo el tiempo, otro tema que se toca es la discriminación y el racismo que es cada vez más fuerte en nuestra comunidad.

DM: Tocaste un tema muy importante como lo es una discriminación y racismo. Todos tenemos derechos, ¿hay manera de que si hay algún tipo de discriminación en contra de una persona con o sin documentos, se pueda tomar una acción legal?

NR: Claro, pero depende del aspecto. Si alguien pasa por la calle y te discrimina entonces tal vez no. Sin embargo, si eres discriminado en el trabajo, se pueden tomar pasos legales. Todo depende en el momento en que ocurra y como ocurra.

DM: ¿Qué consejos le darías a la comunidad migrante con todo el clima que se vive de incertidumbre?

NR: Número uno, es que conozcan sus derecho, que si llegan autoridades de migración o que si son parados por ICE, las personas indocumentadas sepan que tienen los mismos derechos que las otras personas. Tienen derecho a pedir un abogado, a guardar silencio, a pedir ver un juez y también tienen el derecho de un proceso judicial antes de ser deportado o procesado, si es que se llega a ese punto. Otra cosa importante es cuidado con el fraude, si es que les llegan a decir que pueden tener la residencia sólo con dinero, no es cierto.

DM: ¿Qué medidas pueden tomar las personas para protegerse?

NR: Es importante que no dejen las cosas por desidía. Si tienen la oportunidad de convertirse en ciudadanos o residentes, háganlo.

DM: ¿Qué no pueden hacer las autoridades en contra de los inmigrantes?

NR: Las autoridades no sólo pueden pararte o pedirte papeles por como hablas, para que eso ocurra tiene que haber una sospecha razonable de que estás aquí como indocumentado. Si necesitas cuidado médico, tienes derecho a ese cuidado. No es contra la ley, el negarse a contestar preguntas, sólo tienen que dar su nombre al oficial, pero si no quieren decir su fecha de nacimiento o nacionalidad no es obligación darlo. Otra cosa es si llegan a tocar su puerta, la gente se puede negar a abrirla, la persona tiene derecho a mantenerla cerrada mientras no haya una orden de saqueo, aunque la puerta esté abierta, ellos no lo pueden arrestar cuando no tengan los documentos adecuados.

DM: ¿Cómo pinta el clima migratorio para este año?

NR: No pinta muy bien, muchas personas están a la espera de que va a pasar con el TPS, ya vimos que el Secretario de Seguridad no ha querido extender el TPS para los haitianos, entonces no sabemos que va a pasar en ese sentido. También hay ciertas propuestas que hay en la Cámara de Representantes en donde se busca militarizar el departamento de ICA, quieren incrementar la deportación inmediata. Estamos en la espera de que va a pasar con las personas, el clima migratorio no está bien este año y tenemos que estar pendientes y no quedarnos con las manos cruzadas, tenemos que llamar a nuestros representantes, presionar y seguir con las marchas.

Si usted tiene consultas migratorias, puede comunicarse con la abogada Noemí Ramírez al

(213) 622-2706 o escribir a info@noemilaw.com. Para mayor información visite www.noemilaw.com