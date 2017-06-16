Congressman, police officers among Virginia shooting victims

Share

tweet

By Dermidio Juez-Perez

Wednesday (June 14) brought another tragedy to the United States.

That morning in Alexandria, Va., a shooting took place during a GOP congressional baseball team practice. Republican U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer and members of the U.S. Capitol Police were shot. Scalise, who is the third-highest ranking House Republican, appeared to have been shot in the hip. At least five people were hospitalized.

Staffer Zach Barth and Matt Mika, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, also were identified as victims. Matt Mike appeared to have been the most seriously injured victim. House Speaker Paul Ryan also identified two members of the Capitol Police who were injured: Krystal Griner and David Bailey.

At press time, Scalise was in stable condition, but undergoing surgery, according to a statement from his office. The Capitol Police officers are “in good condition and have not suffered any life-threatening injuries at this point,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said during a news conference Wednesday.

Multiple news agencies reported the suspected shooter, 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson, had been killed. At press time, it hadn’t been determined if the shooting was a terrorist act or if members of Congress had been specifically targeted.

Un congresista y policías entre las víctimas del tiroteo de Virginia

El miércoles 14 de junio trajo otra tragedia a Estados Unidos.

Esa mañana en Alejandría, Virginia, un tiroteo tuvo lugar durante una práctica del equipo de béisbol del Congreso de los GOP. El republicano estadounidense Steve Scalise, un miembro del Congreso y miembros de la Policía del Capitolio de los Estados Unidos fueron algunas de las víctimas. Scalise, que es el tercer republicano más alto de la casa, parecía haber recibido un disparo en la cadera. Al menos cinco personas fueron hospitalizadas.

El agente Zach Barth y Matt Mika, un lobista de Tyson Foods, también fueron identificados como víctimas. Matt Mike parecía haber sido la víctima más gravemente herida. El presidente de la Cámara Paul Ryan también identificó a dos miembros de la Policía del Capitolio que resultaron heridos: Krystal Griner y David Bailey.

Al cierre de esta edición, Scalise estaba en condición estable, pero había sido sometido a cirugía, según un comunicado de su oficina. Los oficiales de la Policía del Capitolio están “en buenas condiciones y no han sufrido lesiones potencialmente mortales en este momento”, dijo el jefe de la policía del Capitolio, Matthew Verderosa, durante una conferencia de prensa el miércoles.

Varias agencias de noticias reportaron que el sospechoso, James T. Hodgkinson, de 66 años, había sido asesinado por los policías en defensa. En el momento de prensa, no se había determinado si el tiroteo fue un acto terrorista o si los miembros del Congreso habían sido específicamente atacados.