Immigration laws haven’t changed, only priorities, attorney claims

By Katherine Diaz

Fear has risen among undocumented immigrants living in the United States because of the shift in priorities for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) under President Trump’s administration, according to a Kansas City area immigration attorney.

“Immigration laws haven’t changed with the new administration,” said Catalina Velarde, who practices immigration law with Austin & Ferguson LLC in Kansas City, Mo. “We’re still dealing with the same laws, the same statutes, the same regulations.”

What Velarde said she has seen change, however, are the priorities of the Department of Homeland Security and ICE. During the Obama administration, former President Obama issued a memorandum to ICE on how it should prioritize its resources by focusing them on non-residents who posed a higher threat to national security, had more serious criminal records and were more frequent violators of the law.

“Under the new administration, the changes are more in how immigration is enforcing the same laws,” Velarde stated. “So what we’re seeing more of is, we’re seeing more people with lower-serious records – or no criminal record – being swept up into immigration enforcement, where before they might have been left alone just as a discretion of ICE because ICE wanted to focus their resources on the people of serious danger.”

Nationwide, stories of families forced to separate because of a relative’s legal status has become an increasingly controversial, frightening topic among many Hispanic community members. Velarde said the key for Hispanic families to address the issue “is to be prepared, be prepared, be prepared!”

Velarde highly recommends that those individuals who might not have had an assessment of their current situation with an immigration attorney get one done because it’s important for each person to know if there’s anything that can be done proactively.

If options are limited for an individual, talking with an immigration attorney can help him or her prepare for how to react if the person ever has an encounter with an officer. Specifically, it can help the individual learn how to affirm his or her rights, request to speak with an attorney or request a hearing before an immigration judge.

“Everybody in the United States – regardless of immigration status – has rights,” Velarde said. “That’s something that they (non-immigrants) can feel secure (in knowing) – and they can learn how to have their rights be respected.”

For those seeking more information on their current legal situation, contact your local immigration attorney or call an attorney at Austin & Ferguson at (816) 356-7100.

Las leyes de inmigración no han cambiado, sólo las prioridades, reclama abogado

El temor ha aumentado entre los inmigrantes indocumentados que viven en los Estados Unidos debido al cambio en las prioridades de Inmigración y Aduanas de los Estados Unidos (ICE) bajo la administración del presidente Trump, según una abogada de inmigración del área de Kansas City.

“Las leyes de inmigración no han cambiado con la nueva administración,” dijo Catalina Velarde, quien practica la ley de inmigración con Austin & Ferguson LLC en Kansas City, Mo. “Todavía estamos tratando con las mismas leyes, los mismos estatutos, las mismas regulaciones.”

Lo que dice Velarde que ha visto cambiar, sin embargo, son las prioridades del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional e ICE. Durante el gobierno de Obama, el ex presidente emitió un memorándum a ICE sobre cómo debería priorizar sus recursos concentrándolos en los no-residentes que representaban una mayor amenaza a la seguridad nacional, tenían antecedentes penales más graves y eran más frecuentes violadores de la ley.

“Bajo la nueva administración, los cambios son más en cómo la inmigración está aplicando las mismas leyes,” dijo Velarde. “Así que lo que estamos viendo más es, estamos viendo más personas con registros de menor gravedad – o sin antecedentes penales – siendo arrastrados a la aplicación de la ley de inmigración, donde antes de que pudieran haber quedado solos como una discreción de ICE porque ICE quería concentrar sus recursos en la gente de grave peligro.”

A nivel nacional, historias de familias obligadas a separarse debido al estatus legal de un familiar se han convertido en un tema cada vez más polémico y aterrador entre muchos miembros de la comunidad hispana. Velarde dijo que la clave para que las familias hispanas aborden el tema “es estar preparados, estar preparados, estar preparados!”

Velarde recomienda que aquellas personas que no hayan tenido una evaluación de su situación actual con un abogado de inmigración obtengan una porque es importante para cada persona saber si hay algo que se puede hacer de manera proactiva.

Si las opciones son limitadas para un individuo, hablando con un abogado de inmigración puede ayudarle a prepararse para saber cómo reaccionar si la persona tenga un encuentro con un oficial. Específicamente, puede ayudar al individuo a aprender cómo afirmar sus derechos, solicitar hablar con un abogado o solicitar una audiencia ante un juez de inmigración.

“Todo el mundo en los Estados Unidos – sin importar su estatus migratorio – tienen derechos,” dijo Velarde. “Es algo que ellos (no-inmigrantes) pueden sentirse seguros (en saber) – y pueden aprender a hacer respetar sus derechos.”

Para aquellos que buscan más información sobre su situación legal actual, comuníquese con su abogado de inmigración local o llame a un abogado de Austin & Ferguson al (816) 356-7100.