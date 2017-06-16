Strange compliments given to boost insecure president’s morale

Share

Commentary by Dermidio Juez-Perez

On Monday (June 12), a head-spinning video of the White House’s Cabinet Room went viral.

The reason it went viral was this: President Trump transformed a routine meeting into a strange, mood-boosting, ego-stroking display of support for himself.

While watching this video, I couldn’t help but wonder if this is how cabinet meetings are handled in North Korea. I’m not trying to be passive-aggressive with that comment. I’m concerned for the mental health of America’s leader. Instead of looking like the leader of the free world, Trump looked like an insecure dictator, searching for any type of compliment to boost his moral.

One by one, each Cabinet member praised Trump. Some complimented his policies. Others praised his message, strength and integrity.

Vice President Mike Pence set the tone with this compliment: “The greatest privilege of my life is to serve as vice president to the president who’s keeping his word to the American people.”

The compliments became more elaborate.

“I am privileged to be here — deeply honored — and I want to thank you for your commitment to the American workers,” said Alexander Acosta, the secretary of labor.

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue, who had just returned from Mississippi, had a message to deliver. “They love you there,” he said.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus paid the most elaborate compliment by stating: “We thank you for the opportunity and the blessing to serve your agenda.”

The round of compliments didn’t end with a Cabinet member, but rather, with the president himself, who declared himself one of the most productive presidents in American history — perhaps Franklin D. Roosevelt could come close, he conceded — and proclaimed he had led a “record-setting pace” of accomplishment.

Do they live an alternative reality?

The Republican-controlled Congress hasn’t passed a piece of major legislation since Trump took office. Trump’s budget was laughed off by lawmakers. His travel ban remains tied up in court. And the president’s approval ranking is at 36 percent — a record low.

Those are hardly the makings of one of America’s most productive presidents ever.

Un presidente inseguro de sí mismo

El lunes (12 de junio), un video de la Sala de Gabinete de la Casa Blanca se volvió viral.

La razón por la que se volvió viral fue la siguiente: el presidente Trump transformó una reunión en una extraña ceremonia de alabanzas a su propio gobierno. Seguramente para ayudar su estado de ánimo y su ego.

Mientras veía este video, no podía dejar de preguntarme si esto es cómo se manejan las reuniones del gabinete en Corea del Norte. No estoy tratando de ser pasivo-agresivo con este comentario. Estoy realmente preocupado por la salud mental de nuestro líder. En lugar de verse como el líder del mundo libre, Trump parecía un dictador inseguro, buscando cualquier tipo de complemento para impulsar su moral.

Uno por uno, cada miembro del gabinete elogió a Trump. Algunos felicitaron sus políticas. Otros elogiaron su mensaje, fuerza e integridad.

El vicepresidente Mike Pence dio el tono con este cumplido: “El mayor privilegio de mi vida es servir como vicepresidente de un Presidente que mantiene su palabra al pueblo estadounidense”.

Los elogios se hicieron más elaborados.

“Tengo el privilegio de estar aquí – profundamente honrado – y quiero agradecerles su compromiso con los trabajadores estadounidenses”, dijo Alexander Acosta, secretario de Trabajo.

El secretario de Agricultura Sonny Perdue, que acababa de regresar de Mississippi, tenía un mensaje para entregar. “Te aman allí”, dijo.

El Jefe de Gabinete de la Casa Blanca, Reince Priebus, hizo el más elaborado cumplido diciendo: “Te agradecemos la oportunidad y la bendición de servir a tu agenda”.

La ronda de elogios no terminó con un miembro del gabinete, sino más bien con el propio Presidente, que se declaró uno de los presidentes más productivos de la historia de Estados Unidos -quizás Franklin D. Roosevelt podría acercarse, admitió- y proclamó que había llegado a un “ritmo récord” de logro.

¿Viven una realidad alternativa?

El Congreso controlado por los republicanos no ha aprobado una ley importante desde que Trump asumió el cargo. El presupuesto de Trump fue hazme reír para los legisladores. Su prohibición de viajar sigue atada en la Corte. Y el ranking de aprobación del Presidente está en 36 por ciento – un mínimo récord.