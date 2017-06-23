7 Tips for Summer Gardening Success

Share

When temperatures peak and the summer sun shines for long hours throughout the day, it can put a burden on your garden and the plants growing in it. Some steps may be easier to take than others, but there are ways to keep your greenery thriving even in relentlessly scorching heat.

Of course, having the right tools and a personal commitment to gardening are a couple of the first and most important rules, but these tips can serve as simple, helpful ways to keep your garden growing strong.

Check equipment.

Before getting carried away with digging, tilling or watering, be sure that all of the tools for these jobs and others are ready for use. Inspect hoses and spigots for leaks and holes, ensure that hand tools are sturdy and monitor your inventory of important items like soil to make sure you have enough for the tasks ahead.

Know what to grow.

Instead of gardening on a hunch and wasting water or other precious resources on plants that simply don’t grow well or bloom in the summer, research which flowers, plants and bushes will succeed. Local experts who sell seeds and bulbs can likely help guide you while you shop for your next plant.

Water early.

By watering in the morning, you can achieve multiple objectives. First, you won’t be stuck sweating it out when the sun is directly overhead during the day while trying to hydrate your plants. Second, soaking the soil early can help plants stay hydrated throughout the hottest parts of

the day, rather than allowing them to dry out in the heat and attempting to rehydrate them later.

Mix nutrients with water.

Adding fertilizer to water can help balance out deficiencies in certain minerals, depending on the quality of your soil, especially if you aren’t able to water frequently.

Keep potted plants cool.

When sitting in the sun, certain types of pots may absorb heat, sometimes causing the plants within to dry out and become overheated.

Lightly mulching the pots can help, as can placing the pot in a saucer full of moist sand.

Add shade.

Another way to keep potted plants, and all other plants for that matter, cool is to set up a canopy or shade cloth. Especially if your garden is subject to nearly all-day sunlight, it’s helpful to give it some shade at the hottest parts of the day with a canopy directly above.

Protect against pests.

While it can be difficult, keeping pests and insects out of your garden can help keep both you and your plants healthy. Repellants are an obvious option, but some may negatively affect the growth of plants. Instead, practice habits like maintaining healthy soil and getting rid of standing water (which can attract mosquitoes) to actively deter insects.

By staying committed and following these tips among others, you can keep your garden lush and growing even during the summer’s hottest days.

Find more tips for a successful garden year-round at eLivingToday.com.

7 Consejos para el éxito de la jardinería en verano

Cuando las temperaturas aumentan y el sol del verano brilla durante largas horas todo el día, esto puede significar un problema para su jardín y las plantas que crecen en él. Algunos pasos pueden ser más fáciles de tomar que otros, pero hay maneras de mantener su vegetación en buenas condiciones hasta en el calor más exhaustivo.

Por supuesto, tener las herramientas adecuadas y un compromiso personal con la jardinería son unas de las primeras y más importantes reglas, pero estos consejos pueden servir como maneras simples y útiles para mantener su jardín creciendo.

Compruebe el equipo.

Antes de dejarse llevar con la excavación, el arado o el riego, asegúrese de que todas las herramientas están listas para su uso. Inspeccione las mangueras y válvulas por fugas y agujeros, asegúrese de que las herramientas de mano son resistentes y controle su inventario de elementos esenciales como la tierra para asegurarse de que tiene suficiente para las tareas que le esperan.

Saber qué cultivar.

En lugar de cultivar un huerto de acuerdo a una intuición y desperdiciar agua u otros recursos valiosos en plantas que simplemente no crecen bien o florecen en verano. Investigue qué flores, plantas y arbustos tendrán éxito. Los expertos locales que venden semillas y ampolletas pueden ayudarle a guiarlo en la compra de su próxima planta.

Riegue temprano.

Al regar por la mañana, se pueden lograr múltiples objetivos. En primer lugar, no se quedará atrapado sudando tratando hidratar sus plantas cuando el sol está pegando directamente. En segundo lugar, mojar el suelo temprano puede ayudar a las plantas a mantenerse hidratadas en las horas más calientes del día, en lugar de dejar que se sequen en el calor y tener que rehidratarlos más tarde.

Mezclar los nutrientes con agua.

Agregando fertilizantes al agua puede ayudar a equilibrar las deficiencias de ciertos minerales, dependiendo de la calidad de tierra, especialmente si no se puede regar con frecuencia.

Mantenga las plantas en maceta frescas.

Al estar en bajo el sol, ciertos tipos de macetas pueden absorber el calor, causando a veces que las plantas adentro se sequen y se recalienten.

Ligeramente acolchando las macetas puede ayudar, como también el colocar la maceta en un plato de arena húmeda.

Añada sombra.

Otra forma de mantener las plantas de maceta y en este caso todas las otras plantas frescas, es la creación de un toldo o algún tipo de sombra. Especialmente si su jardín está la mayor parte del día bajo la luz del sol, es útil darle un poco de sombra en los momentos más calientes del día con un protector directamente encima.

Proteger contra las plagas.

Aunque es difícil, mantener las plagas e insectos fuera de su jardín si se puede hacer algo para ayudar a mantenerse y a sus plantas saludables. Los repelentes son una opción obvia, pero algunos pueden afectar negativamente el crecimiento de las plantas. En su lugar, la práctica de hábitos como el mantener la tierra en buen estado y deshacerse del agua estancada (que puede atraer a los mosquitos) para alejar a los insectos.

El mantenerse comprometido y seguir estos consejos, puede mantener su jardín exuberante y hacerlo crecer incluso durante los días más calurosos del verano.

Encuentre más consejos para un jardín exitoso todo el año en eLivingToday.com.