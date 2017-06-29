Celebrating the Fourth of July

Share

tweet

New York City’s Independence Day parade in 1918 saw 75,000 marchers. Among them were groups and floats representing 34 immigrant nationalities. At the head of the parade behind a platoon of mounted policemen were four women. Each had given six sons for the cause of justice. Their boys were fighting in the U.S. Armed Forces in France.

A year earlier in April, the United States had entered World War I. President Woodrow Wilson had asked Congress for a declaration of war against Germany, and before long, U.S. men were being deployed to Europe as part of the American Expeditionary Forces.

Because of the war, Independence Day celebrations nearly didn’t happen. U.S. Rep. Albert Johnson from Washington had suggested to Wilson that Fourth of July celebrations be cancelled. But the president stressed the importance of celebrations taking place “this year of all years.”

American involvement in the “war to end all wars” informed his Independence Day address at Mount Vernon, the home of George Washington, one of the nation’s founding fathers and first president.

“A great promise that was meant for all mankind was here given plan and reality,” Wilson said. “From this green hillside, we also ought to be able to see with comprehending eyes the world that lies about us and should conceive anew the purposes that set men free … It is our inestimable privilege to concert with men of every nation what shall make not only the liberties of America secure but the liberties of every other people as well.”

He spoke of the longing of thinking peoples of the world “for justice and for social freedom and opportunity.”

It is those principles articulated by Wilson 99 years ago and enshrined in our founding documents that we celebrate next Tuesday, America’s 241st anniversary. People from many times 34 other nations have embraced those principles and made the U.S. their home. We celebrate that, too.

Kansas City observes Independence Day wholeheartedly. More than a dozen metro area communities are hosting extravagant fireworks displays, many with music and entertainment, and admission is free. Celebrating the occasion enthusiastically doesn’t have to break the bank or jeopardize safety.

Have an enjoyable Fourth of July honoring the principles on which this country was founded and celebrating the many peoples from around the globe who’ve come here drawn by those ideals.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Celebrando el 4 de julio

El desfile del Día de la Independencia de la ciudad de Nueva York en 1918 tuvo 75,000 participantes. Entre ellos estuvieron grupos y carros representando 34 nacionalidades inmigrantes. En la cabeza del desfile detrás de un pelotón de policías montados estaban cuatro mujeres. A cada una se le habían dado seis hijos por la causa de la justicia. Los jóvenes estaban luchando en las Fuerzas Armadas de Estados Unidos en Francia.

Un año anterior en abril, Estados Unidos había entrado a la Primera Guerra Mundial. El presidente Woodrow Wilson le había pedido al Congreso la declaración de guerra contra Alemania, y poco después, los soldados de Estados Unidos fueron enviados a Europa como parte de las Fuerzas Americanas expedicionarias. Debido a la guerra, las celebraciones del Día de la Independencia por poco no iban a suceder. El representante de Estados Unidos, Albert Johnson de Washington le había sugerido a Wilson que se cancelarán las celebraciones del 4 de julio. El Presidente enfatizó la importancia de que las celebraciones tomarían al lugar « este año más que todo».

La participación americana en la «guerra para terminar todas las guerras» informó que su declaración el día de la independencia en Mount Vernon , hogar de George Washington, uno de los padres fundadores del país y el primer Presidente.

«Una gran promesa para toda la humanidad estuvo aquí recibió plan y realidad», dijo Wilson. «Desde esta verde ladera, debemos poder ver con ojos comprensivos del mundo que está ante nosotros y debemos concebir un nuevo propósito para que liberen a los hombres… es nuestro privilegio inestimable organizar con los hombres de cada país que no solamente aseguraremos las libertades de Estados Unidos sino las libertades de todos los pueblos también».

Él habló del anhelo de los pueblos del mundo «por justicia, libertad social y oportunidad».

Son esos principios, articulados por Wilson hace 99 años y venerados en nuestros documentos fundadores, los que celebraremos este martes, el aniversario 241 de Estados Unidos. Los pueblos de otros 34 países han adaptado estos principios e hicieron a Estados Unidos su hogar. Eso también lo celebramos.

Kansas City celebra el Día de la Independencia con gran entusiasmo. Más de una docena de comunidades están organizando extravagantes exhibiciones de fuegos artificiales, muchos con música y entretenimiento y la admisión es gratis. Celebrar la ocasión con entusiasmo no tiene que ser costoso ni tiene que poner en peligro la seguridad.

Disfrutemos un agradable 4 de julio honrando los principios en los que se fundó este país y celebrando a los numerosos pueblos de todo el mundo que han llegado aquí atraídos por esos ideales.