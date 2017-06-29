Colombian student following his dream in the Kansas City area

Share

By Paula Alzate

In January 2015, Carlos Farfan arrived in the United States with two bags full of clothes and family pictures, ready to start on a journey.

Farfan left his native Colombia to attend college in Kansas City, Mo. Now 19 and working part time while studying at Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods Community, he said the education he received from his parents and his life experiences have helped him grow as a person.

“It (all) gives you character,” Farfan said. “The values that you learn at home not only help you … (with) your future, but also to know how to make the right decisions. Sometimes, when I have to make decisions, I remember what my parents have taught me – what is good and wrong.”

Although being away from home hasn’t been easy for Farfan, the opportunities that he has in the United States are better than the ones he would’ve had at home.

“I decided to come because I … (thought I would) have more opportunities in my field than in Colombia,” he said. “I want to study international relations, and I think the industries and organizations … (provide) more opportunities in the (United) States.”

“The hardest part about leaving Colombia was leaving my family behind,” he added. “But the experience that you get living alone and doing things on your own is worth it. You learn from your own mistakes. You have to learn to manage your time. You learn … there is no one there asking you to do … things – you have to do … (them) yourself and learn from … (them).”

Farfan encourages other teens to see the world and get out of their comfort zones. Life lessons are learned by experience, according to Farfan.

“I don’t regret coming on my own,” he said. “I wish someone would have told me how everything was going to be at the beginning, but you learn from it. I think taking the risk and going to another place would be ideal for someone who … (has) discipline, that has dreams and goals to look forward to.”

Farfan has been accepted into Missouri State University in Springfield, where he’ll continue his education by studying international relations.

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Estudiante colombiano sigue sus sueños en Kansas City

En enero del 2015, Carlos Farfán llegó a Estados Unidos con dos maletas llenas de ropa y fotos de su familia, listo para comenzar su experiencia.

Farfán dejó su Colombia natal para asistir a la universidad en Kansas City, Mo. Ahora, con 19 años y trabajando medio tiempo mientras estudia en at Metropolitan Community College-Maple Woods Community, dijo que la educación que recibió de sus padres y sus experiencias de vida lo han ayudado a crecer como un persona.

“Todo te da carácter”, dijo Farfán. “Los valores que aprendes en casa no sólo te ayudan con tu futuro, sino también a saber cómo tomar las decisiones correctas. A veces, cuando tengo que tomar decisiones, recuerdo lo que mis padres me han enseñado – lo que es bueno y lo malo. “

A pesar de las dificultades que alguna vez pasó Farfán lejos de casa, las oportunidades que tiene en los Estados Unidos son mejores que las que habría tenido en su país natal.

“Decidí venir porque … (pensé que tendría) más oportunidades en mi campo que en Colombia”, dijo. “Quiero estudiar las relaciones internacionales, y creo que las industrias y organizaciones proporcionan más oportunidades en los Estados Unidos”.

“Lo más difícil de dejar Colombia fue dejar a mi familia”, agregó. “Pero la experiencia que obtienes viviendo solo y haciendo cosas por tu cuenta vale la pena. Uno aprende de sus propios errores. Tienes que aprender a administrar tu tiempo. Aprendes que no hay nadie allí que te pida que hagas las cosas – tienes que hacerlo tú mismo y aprender de cada uno de ellos”.

Farfán dice que le recomienda a otros adolescentes a explorar el mundo y a salir de sus zonas de confort. Las lecciones de la vida se aprenden por experiencia, según Farfán.

“No me arrepiento de venir por mi cuenta”, dijo. “Ojalá alguien me hubiera dicho cómo todo iba a ser al principio, pero uno aprende con el tiempo. Creo que tomar el riesgo de ir a otro lugar sería ideal para alguien que … (tiene) la disciplina, que tiene sueños y metas “.

Farfán ha sido aceptado Missouri State University en Springfield, donde continuará su educación en relaciones internacionales.